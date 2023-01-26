DC’s animated movies are not as popular as their live-action versions, but they are way better and have a legion of fans. Composed of many stand-alone movies, continuities, and two shared universes (the DCAMU and the Tomorrowverse), the DC animated movies are a success that creates original stories and adapts many of the comics loved by readers. Five new and distinct movies are coming in 2023.

Five DC Animated Movies Coming in 2023

The Tomorrowverse comes strong in 2023 with two new movies, Legion of Super-Heroes and Justice League: Warworld. They will highlight Supergirl, a character often overlooked in movies and comics, and bring a new Justice League storyline. We will also receive the unexpected RWBY and Justice League crossover, and two stand-alone Batman movies.

Legion of Super-Heroes

Kara Zor-El, the hero Supergirl, struggles to adjust to Earth, so Superman tells her she should attend the Legion Academy in the 31st century. While there, she meets new friends and trains to learn more about her powers, but she also has to deal with a mysterious group, the Dark Circle, and find out what happened with the Legion members that disappeared.

Supergirl is a great and complex character from DC Comics that has been a long-standing member of the Legion. Fans are very excited and hope it means she will start being the protagonist of more stories.

Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham

It’s an adaptation of the comic of the same name, written by Mike Mignola with Richard Pace and illustrated by Troy Nixey and Dennis Janke with Dave Stewart. Bruce Wayne accidentally finds and unleashes an evil that might destroy Gotham and the world. He will find many enemies and allies, like Jason Blood, Green Arrow, and Talia al Ghul. But, unlike the comic, the trailer shows that the Robins will take a step back and be replaced by Kai Li Cain, an alternative version of the Batgirl Cassandra Cain (the best Batgirl, some might say).

We have high expectations for this Batman adventure in a Lovecraftian 1920’s Gotham to be another great animated DC movie and one of the best.

Justice League: Warworld

The first film in the Tomorrowverse to feature the whole Justice League is still full of unknowns. There’s no release date or plot available, but we have information from the comics. Warworld is a weaponized satellite usually controlled by the alien tyrant Mongul, a merciless conqueror and enemy of Superman.

And in 2021, DC released a comic called Warworld Saga by Grant Morrison, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Sami Basri, Adriana Melo, and Miguel Mendoca. Superman is captured by Mongul and forced to fight as a gladiator until his death. We don’t know if the movie will be an adaptation of the comic, but it will most likely be related to Mongul.

Justice League x RWBY: Superheroes and Huntsmen Part One

Expanding on the comic books series (comics are perfect for unexpected crossovers, so we shouldn’t be surprised), the film will see the Justice League turned into teenagers and transported to the world of Remnant. Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang attempt to help them while joining forces to fight an overpowered Grimm.

The story is completely original, but a few things will probably be the same, like the designs (please, we need that Wonder Woman suit).

Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios

Also known as Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires, it is a Spanish-language production mixing the batman mythos with Aztec Mexico and Mesoamerican culture. After losing his parents because of Spanish Conquistadors, Yohualli Coatl runs away and uses the temple of Tzinacan, the bat god, as a lair.

Reimagining superheroes in different historical contexts will always be interesting, so we are definitely going to watch this.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2023