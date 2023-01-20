Are you wondering who Tengen Uzui’s wives in Demon Slayer are after experiencing the Entertainment District, Hashira Training, or Infinity Castle arcs? Hinatsuru, Makio, and Suma are Tengen Uzui’s wives and support characters in the manga series. All three women are kunoichis and demon slayers and are married to Uzui because of the unique circumstances surrounding his family’s traditions. One would think this would be a precarious situation, but the exact opposite is true. Uzui is extremely dedicated to his wives and each of their wives to one another. Here is everything you need to know about Tengen Uzui’s wives in Demon Slayer.

Who Are Tengen Uzui Wives in Demon Slayer? All Wives explained

Uzui has multiple wives because his family practices polygamy, defined as someone married to more than one person. In Demon Slayer, Uzui’s family chooses 3 wives for their males after they turn 15. Uzui is married to Hinatsuru, Makio, and Suma in this case. Here are all of Uzui’s wives in Demon Slayer explained.

Hinatsuru

Hinatsuru has a brave, kind, patient, and quiet personality and is the most skilled of the trio of wives. While she has no superhuman abilities, she was raised as a kunoichi and possesses shinobi skills. She wields kunai and a crossbow and is more proficient in fighting than the average person in the series. Here is Hinatsuru’s character profile:

Race: Human

Human Gender: Female

Female Age: 21

21 Affiliation: Demon Slayers

Demon Slayers Occupation: Demon Slayer and Shinobi

Demon Slayer and Shinobi Manga Debut: Partial – Chapter 71 and Full – Chapter 77

Partial – Chapter 71 and Full – Chapter 77 Anime Debut: Partial – Episode 35 and Full – Chapter 39

Partial – Episode 35 and Full – Chapter 39 Japanese Voice Actor: Atsumi Tanezaki

Atsumi Tanezaki English Voice Actor: Anairis Quinones

Makio

Makio has a headstrong personality and lacks the patience of Hinatsuru. It is discovered that Makio is a distant cousin of Uzui, which makes her relationship even weirder than it is already. Like Hinatsuru, she is also trained in the way of the kunoichi and wields multiple kunai for melee and ranged fighting maneuvers.

Here is Makio’s character profile:

Race: Human

Human Gender: Female

Female Age: 20

20 Affiliation: Demon Slayer Corps

Demon Slayer Corps Occupation: Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer Manga Debut: Partial – Chapter 71 and Full – Chapter 72

Partial – Chapter 71 and Full – Chapter 72 Anime Debut: Episode 35

Episode 35 Japanese Voice Actor: Shizuka Ishigami

Shizuka Ishigami English Voice Actor: Erica Mendez

Suma

Suma has arguably the most annoying of the personalities due to always exaggerating her reactions to the different situations she finds herself in. The biggest difference with Suma is that she actually sought out Uzui and asked him to be his wife initially, and wasn’t assigned to him by his dad. Like her sister wives, she is also a trained kunoichi and uses kunai.

Here is Suma’s character profile:

Race: Human

Human Gender: Female

Female Age: 19

19 Affiliation: Demon Slayer Corps and formerly Tokito House

Demon Slayer Corps and formerly Tokito House Occupation: Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer Manga Debut: Partial – Chapter 71 and Full – Chapter 79

Partial – Chapter 71 and Full – Chapter 79 Anime Debut: Partial – Episode 35 and Full – Episode 38

Partial – Episode 35 and Full – Episode 38 Japanese Voice Actor: Nao Toyama

Nao Toyama English Voice Actor: Emi Lo

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba is available to watch on streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and Netflix.

- This article was updated on January 20th, 2023