Harry Potter is a 7-novel, or 8-movie series detailing the adventures and coming-of-age of its titular protagonist. He grows from his childhood, just discovering his wizard talents at 11 years old, into a young man surrounded by his peers who takes on the villain who killed his family. Harry formed valuable connections through his time at Hogwarts and more than one romantic partner throughout his years. But in case you’re seeking spoilers and wondering if Harry Potter will marry any of his peers, you’re in luck.

Who Does Harry Potter Marry, and How Do They Meet?

Harry Potter marries Genevra (Ginny) Weasley sometime after his graduation from Hogwarts, likely in the 2000s. While they first met at the King’s Cross Station before Harry set out for his first year in 1991, it was more apparent at their next meeting in 1992 that she had a crush on him. While Harry wouldn’t have this confirmed for himself until years later, during the events of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

Harry didn’t have too many other romantic entanglements during his time at Hogwarts, with only one notable other relationship with Cho Chang. This relationship only lasted 4 months during the tumultuous period in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix where Harry suspected her of collaborating with Dolores Umbridge. However, it was Harry’s first relationship, and he married his very next girlfriend, so we’ll leave it up to you as to how quickly he moves on.

Harry would later have 3 kids with Ginny as revealed 19 years later in the epilogue of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. He would name them James Sirius, Albus Severus, and Lily Luna Potter. It was a happy ending for the pair, along with the rest of the survivors after the Second Wizarding War.

