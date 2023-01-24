Are you wondering who Justin Roiland voices in Rick and Morty after seeing Adult Swim’s announcement on Twitter and how they will handle the production of Season 7? Adult swim has decided to cut ties with Rick and Morty’s co-creator after he attended a recent court appearance in California, where he is facing felony domestic violence charges. So how will the show proceed without him, and who will be voicing all the characters he voiced? Adult Swim has released some information regarding this recent development that will provide some answers to these questions. Here is everything you need to know about who Justin Roiland voices in Rick and Morty.

Who Does Justin Roiland Voice in Rick and Morty?

Roiland has been credited with voicing 31 characters since the show premiered in 2013. He is also credited with voicing additional characters, so the total is likely much higher. Here is an alphabetical list of who Justin Roiland voices in Rick and Morty:

Additional Voices

Albert Einstein

Ants in My Eyes Johnson

Baby Legs

Blips & Chitz Announcer

Blob Alien

Call Centre Alien #3

Council of Ricks

Cromulons

Doofus Rick

Dream Aliens

Evil Morty

Evil Rick

Eyeholes Man

Fake Door Salesman

Garbage Goober

Gazorpazorpfield

Glenn

Greebybobe

Green Alien

Lumberjack

Meeseeks

Morty Smith

Morty

Mr. Meeseeks

Mr. Poopybutthole

Noob Noob

PA System

Rick Sanchez

Rick

Tophat Jones

Two Brother Movie Announcer

Adult Swim mentioned in their announcement that Season 7 would proceed as planned and that the talented and dedicated crew is hard at work (see image above). They are also recasting new voice actors for all characters on the above list that will need to be voiced for the newest season. Unfortunately, adult Swim hasn’t released any further details surrounding Roiland, the production of Season 7, or the recast. We will update this guide once Adult Swim has released new information.

Rick and Morty is avaiable to stream on major platforms like HBO Max, Hulu Plus, and Amazon Instant Video.

- This article was updated on January 24th, 2023