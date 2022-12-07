Are you wondering who Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic Prime is? Shadow the Hedgehog is the second most popular character in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, second only to Sonic himself. He is the primary anti-hero of the Sonic franchise. He is often portrayed as a tortured renegade who often crosses morality lines based on the situation happening at the time. He is one of the most complex characters, which is most likely the cause of his popularity. Here is everything you need to know about Shadow the Hedgehog in the new Netflix series Sonic Prime.

Who is Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic Prime?

Shadow the Hedgehog’s origin story dates back over fifty years, when he was created by Professor Gerald Robotnik, Dr. Eggman’s grandfather, as an artificial life form. He was designed and created as a male Mobian hedgehog similar to Sonic. However, unlike Sonic, he must use his iconic hover skates to gain speeds similar to Sonic’s natural ability (Sonic can go fast without his sneakers but can’t control himself without them). Shadow’s trademark move is Chaos Control which allows him to warp time and space. This gives him the ability to slow or stop time altogether.

Voice Actor in Sonic Prime

There have been three different voice actors for Shadow the Hedgehog: Jason Griffith (Sonic: Nazo Unleashed), Kirk Thornton (Sonic Boom), and Ian Hanlin. The latter will voice Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic Prime. Sonic fans will be happy to know that Kōji Yusa will voice Shadow the Hedgehog in the Japanese version of Sonic Prime. He has voiced Sonic the Hedgehog in every Sonic entry since his introduction in the 2011 video game Sonic Adventure 2.

A fan on Twitter merged Keanu Reeves’ voice lines from the John Wick movies with Shadow to show what his casting in the live-action sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 3 could look like. Reeves could be a perfect fit for Shadow’s tortured and often misunderstood personality. What do you think?

What if 'Keanu Reeves' voiced Shadow the Hedgehog? pic.twitter.com/4e1eGgCfxC — ☃️☃️ Jordan (SantaPoX) ☃️☃️ (@SonicpoX) April 7, 2022

Sonic Prime will be available to stream on Netflix starting December 15, 2022.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2022