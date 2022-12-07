Are you wondering when Sonic Prime is coming out? We were just given one of the best Sonic video games, Sonic Frontiers, in years, and now we will be treated to a fun new animated showed. This time, Sonic and his crew battle cyborgs, robots, and the Chaos Council in this adventure series based on the popular video game. Who will be voicing all of the characters for both the English and Japanese versions? Here is everything you need to know about when Sonic Prime is coming out.

When Is Sonic Prime Coming Out

Sonic Prime will available to stream on Netflix on December 15, 2022. Prepare for a binge session because all 24 episodes will be released simultaneously. That is a lot of Sonic! You can also watch the first episode of Sonic Prime five days early in Roblox.

Sonic Prime Voice Cast

Sonic Prime will feature an experienced cast of animated television show voice actors. Devon Christian mack is most known for Total DramaRama, Ashleigh Ball for My Little Pony, and Brian Drummon for Dragon Ball Z. Here is the full English voice cast of Sonic Prime:

Sonic the Hedgehog: Devon Christian Mack

Devon Christian Mack Miles ‘Tail’ Prower: Ashleigh Ball

Ashleigh Ball Knuckles the Echidna: Adam Nurada

Adam Nurada Dr. Eggman: Brian Drummond

Brian Drummond Amy Rose: Shannon Chan-Kent

Shannon Chan-Kent Big the Cat and Shadow the Hedgehog: Ian Hanlin

Ian Hanlin Rouge the Bat: Kazumi Evans

Most Japanese voice cast members for Sonic Prime have voiced a character in the Sonic Franchise for years, the most notable being Jun’ichi Kanemaru. Here is the full Japanese voice cast of Sonic Prime:

Sonic the Hedgehog: Jun’ichi Kanemaru

Jun’ichi Kanemaru Miles ‘Tails’ Prower: Ryō Hirohashi

Ryō Hirohashi Knuckles the Echidna: Nobutoshi Canna

Nobutoshi Canna Dr. Eggman: Kotaro Nakamura

Kotaro Nakamura Amy Rose: Taeko Kawata

Taeko Kawata Big the Cat: Takashi Nagasako

Takashi Nagasako Shadow the Hedgehog: Kōji Yusa

Kōji Yusa Rouge the Bat: Rumi Ochiai

Sonic Prime Trivia

We always love providing trivia tidbits about different television shows and movies. Here are some fun facts about Sonic Prime:

Sonic Prime is the 6th animated show based on the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.

It is the second show to be computer animated, with Sonic Boom being the first.

Sonic Prime is the first Sonic series to debut on a streaming service like Netflix.

Colleen O’Shaughnessy could not reprise her role as Tails due to a Canadian law prohibiting non-Canadian voice actors from portraying roles in Canadian television programs.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2022