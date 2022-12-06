How To Watch Sonic Prime Episode One Inside Of Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator

Sonic fans eager to see their favorite blue blur return to television have been anticipating Sonic Prime since its original announcement. However, if they’re hoping to get an advanced screening of the first episode five days early, they may need to create a Roblox account to make that happen.

Gamers have found plenty of joy within the Sonic Speed Simulator experience on the platform, which gives gamers eager for any Sonic content the ability to see the newest episode before others. But, what will gamers and Sonic fans need to do to make this happen? We gotta go fast to find out the answer.

How To Watch Sonic Prime Episode 1 in Sonic Speed Simulator

The first thing that fans of the franchise will need to do is create a Roblox account if they have never used the platform before. Thankfully, this is quite an easy task and costs nothing to do. Follow along with the steps below to create an account quickly:

Visit Roblox.com

Fill out the information listed on the screen

Verifying your email to complete the account creation

It’s that simple! Players can play on a plethora of different devices, allowing them to join in on this occasion. The next thing they will need to do is load into the experience. For players that have never tried an experience before, visit this link to load right into Sonic Speed Simulator.

BIG NEWS!! the first episode of SONIC PRIME is going to be available 5 DAYS BEFORE THE PREMIERE!! on @Roblox in the Sonic Simulator. pic.twitter.com/EyFmoikDOO — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) December 6, 2022

Starting at 7:00am PT or 10:00am ET on December 10, gamers will have the chance to view the first episode of this exciting new animated series 5 days before it premiers on Netflix. There will also be giveaways and prizes for those in attendance, alongside more to be announced.

Where Can You Watch The Sonic Prime Premier In Roblox?

As players load into Sonic Speed Simulator, they likely will be able to spot a particular location as the event draws closer. Currently, there are no signs of where this event will take place, but with December 10 coming in fast, players will be able to see the true location once the event nears.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022