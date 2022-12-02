Who is the Otter in the Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 Trailer?

Image: Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is coming next year, and for many MCU fans, this is the film they’ve been waiting for above all others. It’s been 5 years since the last theatrical release featuring the intergalactic misfits, and viewers are antsy to see one more adventure with them. But, in typical Guardians fashion, new, unusual characters are introduced such as in the recent trailer that debuted at Brazil’s CCXP event where we meet a mysterious, adorable otter. But what is the significance of this otter in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

What’s the Deal with the Otter in GOTG Vol. 3?

The otter in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is called Lylla, who knew Rocket Raccoon before his days with Groot and the events of the first GOTG. Lylla is Rocket’s love interest, and their reunion as teased in the recently-released trailer looks like an emotional one, and Rocket doesn’t appear ready to face it. They both originated from the same planet, and while it’s uncertain what her fate was after Rocket left, it appears to be a part of the history he was trying to outrun. But as Rocket says in the trailer, he is done with running, and it appears that this is the driving force behind the finale for Rocket’s character arc.

Image: Marvel Studios

What is the Story of Lylla the Otter Outside of Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

In the Marvel comics, Lylla and Rocket come from Halfworld, where Lylla is the heir to the planet’s largest toymaking company, Mayhem Mekaniks. Despite such an innocent-sounding origin, the ownership of this company was so coveted that her parents were murdered as what’s likely the most hostile toy company takeover possible by Judson Jakes. But one obstacle stands in his way in this: he must marry Lylla, the heir, to gain full ownership, and her soulmate is none other than Rocket.

It’s an amusing storyline where the pair team up and even recruit a walrus named…Wal Rus, but if GOTG adapts something even close to this, it’ll be a wild and colorful ride.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will release in theaters worldwide on May 4, 2023.

December 2nd, 2022