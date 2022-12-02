Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3: Release Date, Full Cast, and Everything to know

Image: Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy was the first true test of the Marvel Studios’ grasp on their brand. The franchise had captured lightning in a bottle with familiar, safe characters like Thor, Iron Man, and Captain America. But an intergalactic team of misfits featuring a talking tree, a talking raccoon, and a Parks and Rec star who once saved the galaxy via a dance-off? Looking back, it’s still a fun idea, but not a guaranteed hit by any means. But it’s been an enormous success, spawning a 2017 sequel, a recent, wholesome Holiday Special, and now the latest sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has a release date.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | Release Date

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is slated for a May 4, 2023 release date in theaters. So while the date is traditionally known to fandoms as Star Wars Day, it turns out another spacefaring band of heroes will capture our hearts this year. While this appears to be the end of James Gunn’s trilogy and likely a conclusion for the character arcs of its stars, it looks like a loving sendoff for the team as Marvel moves into its future. It doesn’t hurt that James Gunn has an incredible future with DC, being named along with Peter Safran as co-chairmen and CEOs of DC Studios.

GOTG Volume 3 | Full Cast and Everything We Know

The plot of Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 follows Peter Quill and his team as they return on their intergalactic adventures, only to find new threats and old demons in their way. Peter Quill continues to carry on despite the love of his life, Gamora, does not retain the memories they shared, herself being a younger iteration from the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Rocket Raccoon must face his past and find true love. Gamora is now the leader of the Ravagers who took Peter in when he was a child. Drax continues to lack any social graces, and if you watched the Holiday Special, you learned something special about Mantis. Nova even makes more positive strides as a member of the good guys. And Groot, well, is still Groot.

But in addition to familiar faces including these stars and the return of the lovable Cosmo, some unresolved threads resurface. Adam Warlock, whose MCU iteration was created by the Sovereign to get revenge on the Guardians, makes his mighty debut and poses an initial threat to the team. The team must come together and resolve these missions for the sake of their survival, but also closure, emblematic of this being the finale of their story and James Gunn’s wonderful imprint on the franchise. The full cast list is below:

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord

Zoe Saldaña as Gamora

Dave Bautista as Drax

Vin Diesel as Groot

Bradley Cooper as Rocket

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha

Sean Gunn as Kraglin

Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord

Will Poulter as Adam Warlock

Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary

Michael Rosenbaum as Martinex

Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog

Stephen Blackehart as Steemie Blueliver

Daniela Melchior, Nico Santos, Dane DiLiegro, and Callie Brand in additional roles TBD

The film looks to be an emotional finale for the fans as much as it is for the cast and the crew. It also introduces key MCU characters likely to feature in greater projects, namely Adam Warlock, who will likely find his heroic identity after his encounter with The High Evolutionary. Even Rocket gets some substantial attention for his character arc with a mysterious otter, and perhaps this will end Peter and Gamora’s saga on a happy note. But for now, all we can do is wait a few months longer, and thank Marvel that they brought Gunn back this one last time.

“We’ll all fly away together, one last time, into the forever and beautiful sky.” ❤️ #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/laaOkT8dQw — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 2, 2022

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will release in theaters worldwide on May 4, 2023.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2022