Are you wondering who Cosmo the Space Dog in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is? Marvel is known for having all sorts of unique characters like Gamora, and Cosmo, the Space Dog, is one of the more unique. Cosmo’s backstory is fascinating and plays a significant role in Marvel comics’ most popular The Guardian of the Galaxy story arcs. Here is everything you need to know about Cosmo the Space Dog in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and beyond.

Who is Cosmo the Space Dog in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?

Cosmo, the Space Dog, is a labrador sent to space during the Soviet space program. Cosmo was found by Taneleer Tivan, the Collector, and kept as an exhibit in his museum at the Knowhere colony. She made a cameo appearance when Rocket and Her growled at each other while they visited Knowhere. She gained freedom after Carina destroyed much of Tivan’s museum using the Orb’s Power Stone. After escaping her cage, we see her go up to a defeated Tivan and lick him.

Cosmo, the Space Dog, will be voiced by Maria Bakalova of Borat 2 fame. She will have a more prominent role in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Cosmo the Space Dog – Comics vs MCU

Cosmo, the Space Dog, has several critical differences between the comics and the MCU. The first, and most significant difference, is her gender. Cosmo is a male in the comics, but Cosmo is a female in the MCU. This is because James Gunn made Cosmo a female in honor of Laika, a real-life space dog.

In the comics, Cosmo was bombarded with the same type of cosmic rays that gave the Fantastic 4 their powers. He gained psychic powers as a result and could travel through space. He eventually came to Knowhere, where he would become Tavian’s head of security. Eventually, Cosmo runs into Nova and begins his story in the Marvel Universe. The MCU has expanded on Cosmo’s story yet, so we are unsure what exactly her story will be. Whatever it is, though, we expect it to be adorable and hilarious.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be available to stream on Disney+ on November 25, 2022.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022