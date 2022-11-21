Are you wondering if Gamora will be in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special? With Gamora’s fate in Avengers: Infinity War, “her” return in Avengers: End Game, and her absence in Thor: Love and Thunder, her fate is still unknown for upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy content. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday streams on Disney+ on November 25, 2022. The holiday special will conclude Phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Here is everything you need to know about if Gamora is in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Will Gamora be in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?

Yes, Gamora will be in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, but to what extent, we still do not know. However, the announcement of the holiday special confirmed that Zoe Saldana would reprise her role as the younger Gamora who returned with Thanos. She is also mentioned as a character in the trailer and is the driving force behind the holiday special’s plot.

The Guardians of the Galaxy’s newest mission is to find Peter Quill, the best present ever, to try and cheer him up because he is sad that his Gamora is gone. So the Guardians try to cheer him up with the perfect gift. So join them as they visit Earth and celebrate Christmas in Guardians’ style. James Gunn wrote and directed the Guardians holiday special, and the following actors will also reprise their roles in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special:

Chris Pratt: Peter Quill/Star-Lord

Dave Bautista: Drax the Destroyer

Karen Gillan: Nebula

Pom Lementieff: Mantis

Vin Diesel: Groot

Bradley Cooper: Rocket

James Gunn said the holiday special would be a way for him to introduce important information and set the scene for The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. We still do not know if Gamora will show up in the movie itself as part of the story (is she the perfect gift?) or if she will be part of the end trailer credits that will lead into Volume 3. Will we get to see Gamora before that last entry?

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be available to stream on Disney+ on November 25, 2022.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022