Justin Roiland, the co-creator and one of the voice actors in Rick and Morty, has been charged with one count of domestic battery and one count of false imprisonment. Because of that, Adult Swim has announced it’s cutting ties with him, but the cartoon will continue. Now, who will be the new voice actors in the show?

Who Will Be the New Voice Actors in Rick and Morty?

Adult Swim has cut ties with Justin Roiland but ‘RICK & MORTY’ will continue. pic.twitter.com/QUO73TGs53 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 24, 2023

After Justin Roiland’s domestic violence charges, many fans of Rick and Morty started fearing the show would get cancelled soon. But Adult Swim confirmed it’s going to continue and that the crew is working on the seventh season. Justin Roiland voiced both Rick and Morty in the cartoon; no new voice actors have been announced as of now, and recasting will definitely be challenging as it involves the two key characters.

However, Rick and Morty can and should use its setting and self-awareness to explain the recasting. Not to mention, with so many alternative universes in the show, there are countless sources of explanations to be used. It might be awkward for fans at the start, but Adult Swim’s decision is very important, and many talented voice actors can assume the roles. Roiland played a big part in the show, but he wasn’t the thing that made it special. Dan Harmon and the rest of the crew deserve a lot of the credit for the high quality of the cartoon, and shouldn’t be forgotten.

Hulu and 20th TV Animation also ended their association with Justin Roiland, and, like Rick and Morty, both Solar Opposites and Koala Man will continue. He co-created Solar Opposites with Mike McMahan and voiced Korvo, one of the main characters in the TV series. Koala Man was recently released in January, and Roiland was an executive producer and a voice actor. Therefore, both shows will also have to look for new voice actors.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2023