Why do Johnny Depp’s Teeth Look so Bad?

Image: Evelyn Hockstein / Getty Images

Johnny Depp is one of the most famous, beloved leading men in Hollywood and has been for over 3 decades at this point. He’s got loyal fans who have followed him through his numerous Tim Burton collaborations, along with his portrayal of Jack Sparrow and even a stint as Gellert Grindelwald. He’s had some incredible roles and fascinating connections in the industry, along with a compelling story that certainly hit the tabloids during his highly publicized split with Amber Heard. But one of Johnny Depp’s most visible flaws has seemingly been his teeth, prompting fans to wonder why they look so bad.

Johnny Depp’s Teeth: What Happened to Make Them Look so Bad?

Johnny Depp’s teeth look bad due to a long, storied history of being a heavy smoker, along with substance abuse. This is the likeliest explanation, but there’s no official confirmation of this. He’s also noticeably been spotted with gold veneers, and people have speculated his teeth are deteriorating simply because of him getting older; he is 59 years old after all.

Depp has been spotted at countless points in his life smoking cigarettes quite heavily, taking up the habit when he was only 12, and solidifying a smoker image for himself in films such as Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. Depp has also dabbled with other drugs throughout his career, although not at the same level.

This is not to take away from his career, but he has certainly seen darker times, seeing alcohol in particular as a poison he used to self-medicate rather than even for enjoyment. But he has made a wonderful career for himself, with legions of fans to back him up even at his low points.

What is Johnny Depp Working on Now?

Johnny Depp has had a bit of a quieter period of work ever since his high-profile jettisoning from the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Depp’s time was brief, as part of an intellectual property facing much more scrutiny than simply his marital life, but he’s been finding work since then.

Depp will next be seen in La Favorite, a French biographical film about Louis XV and Madame du Berry, with Depp playing the latter. Taking on a role also known as “Louis the Beloved” is certainly on the nose for Depp fans, and if it turns out to be a good period drama, the focus will certainly not be on Depp’s teeth.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023