Will there be a Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3?

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is the best Trek in a long time, possibly decades. It’s an optimistic yet thoughtful ode to the best of the original series and beyond, but with the modern trappings and production values of a high-budget sci-fi series. Its stars carry the show with style and passion, and fans hope to see it around for years. But with the impending release date of season 2 on June 15, 2023, will there be a season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds?

Is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 3 Confirmed?

As of March 28, 2023, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds confirmed it was already renewed for season 3, along with a season 5 renewal for Lower Decks. If you’re a Trekkie, this is going to be great news, as these have been some of the most refreshing (yet different from each other) takes on the franchise yet.

With season 2 of Strange New Worlds set to premiere on June 15, 2023, it’s reasonable to expect season 3 at least some time in 2023 or beyond. May the show live long and prosper on Paramount Plus.

What Else is New for Star Trek? Is Michelle Yeoh Still Doing the Section 31 Series?

Section 31 was an interesting and important organization first introduced in Deep Space Nine to challenge viewers with their clean perception of Starfleet. The show is being set up and appears to be in the works at Paramount Plus, starring recent Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh.

While the show seems to represent the earlier, darker tone of Star Trek Discovery from which it is spinning off, a tone that’s since been abandoned, it’s an important Starfleet Intelligence wing of the UFP’s internal departments. It’s an important showcase of the difficulty maintaining optics for the Federation, and at multiple points operated without proper oversight. It could make for an amazing project with Yeoh, and an interesting addition to the Trek lineup.

🖖🏻SEASON 4 THIS SUMMER!!!!!

RENEWED FOR SEASON 5!!!!!

LOWER DECKS!!!!!!!!!!!#StarTrekLowerDecks pic.twitter.com/nM5dQx7qn6 — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) March 28, 2023

So whether you’re excited about Strange New Worlds season 3, some animated shenanigans in Lower Decks, or something else new like Prodigy or anything else in the pipeline, it’s good to be a Trek fan right now. It looks like series stars like Jack Quaid are just as excited as we are.

