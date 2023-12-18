Doomster Entertainment

Many math games can seem dull, but there are some exceptional ones hidden among them. In this list, you will find the top 10 best cool math games for kids and adults.

The Counting Kingdom

Image: Little Worlds Interactive

The Counting Kingdom is an adorable and straightforward math-based tactical tower defense game. Although the mix of genres might make the game sound more complex than it is, I guarantee that this is not the case.

The premise is simple, the Counting Kingdom is being attacked and you must protect it. The battles are tactical, but you must use math to cast the spells you need to defeat the enemies. There’s a lot of replayability, good graphics, and over 30 levels of gameplay, and it is a surprisingly fun education game overall.

3D Math – Ultra

Image: Big Mind Games 9000

At times, this game feels like a helpful learning tool, and that’s a good thing. Math Ultra does not try to hide that it is trying to teach you math, but it puts some effort into making it fun. The game has a very well-implemented visual and audio feedback system, which can make you feel very good for finally getting something right.

This same system can also make you understand what you got wrong much faster. Math Ultra goes from simple number-crunching mini-games to college level math-problems, so chances are there’s something here for you.

S.U.M. – Slay Uncool Monsters

Doomster Entertainment

I love S.U.M. for its simple but effective idea. You are dungeon crawling and facing monsters. When fighting a monster, you are presented with a math problem and a timer. If you don’t get the answer before the timer ends, the monster attacks. It adds some tension to the game, but it also provides room for error and learning.

The game also has unique special attacks for each class, making the experience more exciting. The best part about S.U.M. – Slay Uncool Monsters is that it is free to play. This is certainly one of the best educational games for kids that I’ve ever seen.

A Tale of Synapse : The Chaos Theories

Image: Souris Lab

This is a game that is hard to recommend, but it is extraordinary nonetheless. At times, A Tale of Synapse looks so good you might forget it’s an educational game. However, it hits you with sudden math equations and formulas during its puzzles. Although it sounds bad, it isn’t the case. I’m just pointing out that A Tale of Synapse is gorgeous and from time to time makes me forget this is an educational math-based puzzle game.

MathletiX

Image: Burgee Media

Although not the most visually impressive game on the list, MathletiX does have an interesting concept behind it. You solve mathematical equations on a crossword-style board. The game starts fairly simple, but it slowly ramps up to complex puzzles.

It starts with patterns and simpler problems, gradually leading up to the most challenging puzzles. You have all the time in the world to do the math, start over, undo what you just did, and so on. It’s not about pressure, it’s just about math, logic, and getting better over time.

MathLand

Image: Didactoons Games

MathLand is a math game for kids around kindergarten age. You play as Ray, who is on a quest to recover a stolen gem from an evil pirate. Kids will have to use a bit of logic and solve simple math equations to advance through the 24 levels of the game, but MathLand does a good job of making the process fun by integrating math with common video game elements like exploration and platforming.

Toon Math

Image: Math Games

This game is not groundbreaking, but it can make a kid learn the basics and become faster at solving simple math problems. This mobile endless runner game occasionally presents a simple math equation that indicates the correct path to follow. There’s not much more to it, but there are different difficulty levels and characters, so things can become more and more intense as the kid gets better at math.

Prodigy Math Game

Image: Prodigy Education

It’s essentially a classic, turn-based RPG with a soundtrack that seems to draw inspiration from Final Fantasy, but players must answer math-based questions correctly to cast spells. It’s a simple idea. It is not innovative, but it works.

The game even recommends that players grind a bit and become stronger before facing certain foes, which in exchange makes kids answer more questions and eventually remember exactly what the answer is so they can speed up the combat encounters.

Mathbreakers

Image: Imaginary Number

While Mathbreakers may not have the best visuals, a common issue in educational video games, its blend of exploration and experimentation is quite engaging. Players can, for instance, chop balls with a value of twenty to divide them into two balls with a value of 10 each. This is one of the many ways a student can interact with the scenario and start to intuitively learn math.

Goddess of Math 数学女神

Image: Katus Games

Goddess of Math 数学女神, is a game that doesn’t shy away from its educational nature, but it manages to be more than just that. It is a puzzle platformer where players solve math equations to alter platform positions, gravity effects, teleportation, and more. It has easy and complex math issues and 72 different levels that will take you hours to complete.

- This article was updated on December 18th, 2023