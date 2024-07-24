10 Best Pokémon Games Of All Time

Pokémon is a franchise with a loaded history that’s managed to stand the test of time with video games, a solid anime adaptation with multiple spin-offs, a manga, a TCG – the list goes on.

The heart of this series lies in its games, of course, and while there have been a few misses – there are a plenty of key standouts in the franchise, especially with its spin-off titles, that have helped it stay relevant for so many years.

Pokémon Red & Green (1996)

It May Seem Cliche, But Red & Green Deserve Recognition For Starting It All

While the first game in the Pokémon franchise may be lacking in all the features that have kept the game popular today, it will always and forever be iconic for being the game that started it all. There’s hardly any Pokémon more iconic than the original 151, and many still hold the game in high regard today.

Approachable to young gamers at the time, bugs and glitches that are still talked about today, and still managing to tell compelling environmental stories in the way of Lavender Town, Pokémon Red & Pokémon Green will always and forever be one of the best entries in the franchise.

Pokémon X & Y (2013)

The First 3D Mainline Pokémon Game Introduced New Mechanics & Franchise Staples

The first fully 3D mainline Pokémon title, Gen 6’s X & Y introduced a number of new mechanics, gimmicks, and story beats that are still beloved by modern Pokémon fans a decade later. This batch of mainline games were the first to introduce full character customization, and also included the Mega Evolution mechanic.

While its storytelling isn’t as strong as other mainline titles, X & Y still had a umber of compelling lore implications for the series, tying its main trilogy back to Norse Mythology. Plus, plenty of diehard Pokémon fans interested in the franchise’s greater lore are still waiting to learn more about the mysterious Zygarde.





Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness (2005)

The Heavily Underrated Sequel To Pokémon Colosseum Deserves More Love as One Of the Franchise’s Best Spin-Offs

The heavily underrated sequel to Pokémon Colosseum is an absolute must-play to any Pokémon fan that has access to a GameCube system. Despite the tragedy that the game is doomed to become more obscure than it already is with the passage of time, Gale of Darkness was a unique entry in the franchise and a bold departure to the standard approach to Pokémon‘s formula. Mechanically, the game operates in a similar fashion to other mainlines titles, but allows the player to find wild Pokémon in specific locations, which is a huge improvement on Colosseum‘s gameplay.

Taking place five years after the events of Colosseum, Gale of Darkness opens with the Orre Region’s criminal organization, Cipher, after creating “Shadow Lugia”, a sinister Pokémon immune to purification that’s meant to wreak havoc on the region. You, the player, embark on a journey with your trusty Eevee at your side to purify different Shadow Pokémon around the region and get to the bottom of the Cipher organization’s schemes.



Pokémon Snap (1999)

The original Pokémon Snap Gave Players a Low-Stakes, Adorable Experience With Their Favorite Pokémon

Pokémon Snap holds a fond place in many Pokémon fans’ hearts thanks to its laid back gameplay and adorable snapshot into the normal activities of Pokémon out in the wild. With a completely different gameplay loop compared to what’s in the mainline titles, Pokémon Snap just focuses on the player exploring the world and trying to get the best possible photograph of whatever Pokémon they can stumble across.

That’s not to say it’s that simple, though, as there are specific Pokémon evolutions and encounters that players can only find after triggering specific, timed events in the world as they explore.

Pokémon Emerald (2003)

Gen 3 Introduced a Number of Fan-Favorite Pokémon

The capstone of Gen 3, Pokémon Emerald ties together what makes Ruby & Sapphire so iconic and builds on specific mechanics to improve the overall gameplay. In addition to shaking up the resolution of the game’s main story by showing off the omnipotent Rayquaza, the game also allows players to catch Ruby & Sapphire‘s respective exclusives with no need for trading with friends.

There were also massive redesigns to many of the locations players can access across the Hoenn regions that improves exploration and makes the world feel more alive. As far as battling goes, Emerald built on the double battle mechanic, allowing players the opportunity to re-challenge gym leaders and participate in double battles against them. Gen 3 was a huge turning point in the franchise by introducing massive changes that would effect all of the mainline titles going forward.



Pokémon HeartGold & SoulSilver (2009)

Gen 2’s Remakes Rival Newer Games In Content & Quality

Pokémon HeartGold & SoulSilver were gorgeous reimaginings of Gen 2’s Gold & Silver titles, and combined some elements from Pokémon Crystal as well. Using many of the new core features introduced in Gen 4 and adding beautiful new scenery to iconic locations, HeartGold & SoulSilver stood out as being the first batch of mainline remakes to add just as much as they restored.

Additionally, HeartGold & SoulSilver added the adorably fun overworld mechanic of having whatever Pokémon in the player’s first slot follow them around. This was paired alongside the admittedly gimmicky pedometer called the Pokéwalker that was sold alongside the games to track player’s real-world steps and earn “watts” tht could be exchanged for in-game rewards, and the ability to catch Pokémon.



Pokémon Sun & Moon (2016)

Despite Some Spotty Mechanical Adds, Gen 7 Explored a Deeper Narrative That Hit Close To Home For Many Players

While Gen 7 sometimes gets a bad rep from disgruntled Pokémon fans, Sun & Moon had a stellar story that dove into surprising depth for a mainline Pokémon game. With Lusamine being a more than compelling villain, especially factoring in the storylines following her two children that become a rival and companion to the player, Sun & Moon has more than enough to keep players entertained, and earns it a high spot amid other titles in the franchise.

While the games does have its misses mechanically, its still incredibly fun, and also shook up the traditional Gym Leader dynamic found in past Pokémon games.



Pokémon Black & White (2010)

Gen 5 Bookends the End Of an Era For the Franchise With One Of Pokémon’s Best Stories

Pokémon Black & White was the final 2D mainline entry in the franchise, and ended that era of Pokémon on an incredible note. While Gen 5 does suffer from a few questionable mechanics that never permanently carried over to other games, it did bring some of the liveliest sprite’s in the franchise’s history, and hands down has the most compelling story in a mainlines Pokémon game.

The game’s villains were also compelling, with the dynamic between N and Ghetsis remaining iconic now, with many players voicing their desire to see more complex antagonists like N in the future. From its character and Pokémon designs, to the infectiously catchy OST, Pokémon Black & White will always be beloved entries in the series.



Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky (2009)

The Mystery Dungeon Series Is Known For Tear-Jerking Stories, & Explorers of Sky Delivered



Pokémon Mystery Dungeon is a unique take on the Pokémon franchise that sees players being transported to a world inhabited only by Pokémon as a Pokémon, and going on dungeon crawling adventures as members of a guild trying to discover what caused them to become a Pokémon in the first place. While the gameplay is fun, the storyline of Explorers of Sky is absolutely iconic, and an absolute tear-jerker.

Despite being a spin-off title, Explorers of Sky has some of the best storytelling in the entirety of the franchise, with many fans wishing to see the spin-off series make a comeback after a handful of lackluster entries since Explorers of Sky dropped.

Pokémon Platinum (2006)

The Final Mainline Entry of Gen 4 Gave Pokémon Fans Everything They Want Out of the Franchise

Pokémon Platinum is hands-down the best Pokémon game. Not only is Gen 4 well-regarded for adding many of the series most iconic Pokémon, including Giratina and Arceus – the literal God of Pokémon – Platinum also introduced a variety of upgrades from Diamond & Pearl that truly made it stand out.

Of these, some of the best additions included the game running faster – Diamond & Pearl chug along far more than players might remember – story improvements, with many of the core themes surrounding creation and time, culminating in Platinum‘s box-art showcase Pokémon, Giratina, representing anti-matter and chaos. Platinum also marks the return of the beloved Battle Frontier, and much like Emerald, allows for a broader Pokédex that’s easier for players to complete.

