How to Download Pokemon Indigo Disk & DLC Release Time, Explained

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk sees you continue your adventure beyond the Paldea region as you become an exchange student, visit the Blueberry Academy and encounter all kinds of iconic legendary Pokemon. Here’s everything you need to know to download Pokemon Indigo Disk on Nintendo Switch and what time the DLC will release.

What Time Does Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC Release?

You won’t be able to just jump into the DLC, even if you’ve already bought the expansion from the Nintendo eShop. The Indigo Disk will be available at 5pm PT/ 8pm ET/ 1am GMT (Dec. 14)/ 2am CET (Dec. 14), on Dec. 13. We’ve included a full breakdown of the DLC’s release in different timezones below.

Pacific Time : Wednesday, Dec. 13, 5pm (PT)

: Wednesday, Dec. 13, 5pm (PT) Mountain Time : Wednesday, Dec. 13, 6pm (MT)

: Wednesday, Dec. 13, 6pm (MT) Central Time (US) : Wednesday, Dec. 13, 7pm (CT)

: Wednesday, Dec. 13, 7pm (CT) Eastern Time (US) : Wednesday, Dec. 13, 8pm (ET)

: Wednesday, Dec. 13, 8pm (ET) UK : Thursday, Dec. 14, 1am (GMT)

: Thursday, Dec. 14, 1am (GMT) Europe : Thursday, Dec. 14, 2am (CET)

: Thursday, Dec. 14, 2am (CET) Japan : Thursday, Dec. 14, 10am (JST)

: Thursday, Dec. 14, 10am (JST) Australia: Thursday, Dec. 14, 11am (AET)

At this time, you’ll be able to follow the steps below to begin playing the free DLC.

Can You Preload the Indigo Disk DLC?

Unfortunately, no, you won’t be able to preload the Indigo Disk DLC. This means that you’ll need to wait until the release time noted above in your timezone before you’ll be able to begin the download process.

Should there be any last minute changes from Nintendo, we’ll update this post and let you know.

How to Download Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Indigo Disk

At the release time noted above, you should be able to go to the Nintendo eShop, select the Indigo Disk DLC and then begin the download process. If you’ve already purchased the DLC as part of the ‘The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero‘ bundle, then an update may automatically begin when you try and load up Pokemon Scarlet or Violet after the release time for the DLC has passed.

Once the download has completed through either downloading it manually through the eShop or any automatic update, you’ll then be able to load up the game and start your Legendary-hunting adventure.

What Do You Need to Do Before You Can Start the Indigo Disk DLC?

Unlike the Teal Mask, you’ll need to have completed both the main story of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as well as the Teal Mask DLC itself before you can begin the new content and storyline in Indigo Disk. This is considered end-game DLC, so make sure you’re all up to date with your Pokemon adventure before the release time. Or, at the very least, know you won’t be able to start it until you’ve got everything else wrapped up.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2023