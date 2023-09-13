How to Start The Teal Mask DLC in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Image: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet allows players to explore a brand-new land known as Kitakami with the addition of its DLC. On top of bringing back old Pokémon and introducing new ones, the DLC includes two waves with unique stories and characters. The first wave involves a mysterious Teal Mask, forcing players to uncover its secrets. But how can players start the Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet in the first place?

All Requirements Needed to Start the Teal Mask DLC in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

After downloading the DLC, its content will be available after beginning your treasure hunt, which involves starting all three main quests of the game’s primary storyline. You should consider taking out the titan Pokémon first if you haven’t already, so you’ll have an easier time exploring the DLC. If you’ve already met the requirements, you’ll receive a phone call directing you to the academy’s Entrance Hall. Speak to the lady there and after some further confirmations, you’ll be on your way to the new Kitakami area!

The new area will scale its levels for Pokémon depending on how far you’ve made it through the main game. This will even apply for the first trainer battle, throwing you into a fight with foes at around level 60. You’ll want to prepare for these encounters, as the whole area will be littered with them if you’ve completed everything. Be sure to keep some strong Pokémon on-hand at all times!

Once you complete a couple of quick story events — and a few battles — you’ll be able to explore Kitakami at your leisure. The map isn’t as massive as the main game’s, but there’s a fair bit within that you’ll have to discover for yourself. Scour every inch of Kitakami as you make your way through the storyline of The Teal Mask!

- This article was updated on September 12th, 2023