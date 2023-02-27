How Much Does Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC Cost?

Image: The Pokémon Company

Similar to its predecessor, Pokémon Sword and Shield, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be receiving a two-part DLC in 2023, with brand-new species of Pokémon to catch, areas to explore, and stories to get lost in, in addition to the return of beloved Pokémon from previous generations.

In the past, Pokémon titles were re-released as a third version with some new features and a slightly tweaked storyline. This much-preferred method of premium downloadable content, instead, allows the game to (pun-intended) evolve and our journey in the Paldea region to continue rather than begin anew. But just how much will Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC cost? The answer is less than a ‘Pokémon Indigo’ certainly would.

How Much is Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is available to purchase in the Nintendo eShop for $34.99 USD / £31.49 GBP. This bundle includes both parts of the DLC: The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk, as well as a set of new uniforms available to equip immediately.

The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk cannot be purchased separately. You must also complete The Teal Mask and the original game’s story to access The Indigo Disk.

A bundle containing The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC and a digital copy of Pokémon Scarlet or Violet is available for $94.99 USD / £81.48 GBP.

How to Purchase Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet‘s DLC can be purchased digitally in the Nintendo eShop by manually selecting The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero or buying it from the in-game X Menu. Physical download cards will also be available in select stores at a future date.

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is available in two separate versions. The version you need to purchase must match the version of the game you play. This, unfortunately, means that players with both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will have to fork out almost $70. School trips are expensive, after all.

When Does Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC Release?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet‘s DLC will release in two parts, with The Teal Mask set to release in Fall 2023 and The Indigo Disk launching in Winter 2023.

The Teal Mask is a side story that revolves around a school trip to Kitakami, a land full of folklore and mystery. The Indigo Disk takes place after the ending of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s main story in the underwater Blueberry Academy.

Purchasing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero early will give the player access to the New Uniform Set immediately, which, as the name suggests, contains new uniforms for the player to wear. Purchasing prior to October 31, 2023, will also unlock a Special Hisuian Zoroark.

