How Does Pokemon Scarlet and Violet End? Explained

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s ending provides a satisfying conclusion to the storylines told in Starfall Street, Victory Road, and Path of Legends. It’s also full of unexpected twists and turns, as well as answers to burning questions the player would’ve had throughout the game. In this article, we’ll recap and explain Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s endings, as well as the narrative differences between the two versions.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Ending Explained

Once the Path of Legends is fully completed, Professor Sada (Scarlet) or Professor Turo (Violet) will call upon Arven and the player to venture into Area Zero, which was previously locked off. She suggests that allies are needed, however, which means the player will need to finish Victory Road and Starfall Street to recruit Nemona and Penny to their cause.

Area Zero

The beginning of the descent into Area Zero

Arven, Nemona, Penny, and the player meet up and head into Area Zero together. They are guided by the Professor to activate buttons in Research Stations on their way deeper into the crater. During their descent, the characters discuss their parents, revealing that Nemona secretly comes from a very wealthy family, and Arven delves deeper into his childhood, which he believes Koraidon (Scarlet) or Miraidon (Violet) stole from him.

The gang encounter mysterious Pokémon known as a Paradox Pokémon throughout their journey. In Pokémon Scarlet, these are ancient ancestors of existing Pokémon, while in Pokémon Violet, they are futuristic versions, instead. Koraidon or Miraidon meet one of their own species, who is much more dominant and aggressive than the players. This is the Pokémon that originally injured your Ride Pokémon at the start of the game, and the reason that Koraidon/Miraidon is frightened of Area Zero.

The dominant Koraidon/Miraidon retreat and the player enters the final Research Lab, which has been heavily damaged in an apparent explosion. The Professor can be found sitting limply in a chair.

Professor Sada and Professor Turo’s Fate

Professor Sada or Turo activate once talked to, revealing that they are actually Artificial Intelligence designed by the Professor to replace them upon their death. They reveal that the Professor passed away many years ago after being attacked by a violent Paradox Pokémon, explaining the absence of Arven’s mother/father throughout his childhood.

The AI explains that the Professor had been working on a Time Machine and was obsessed with the past (Scarlet) or the future (Violet). This Time Machine is sending Paradox Pokémon from either era into Area Zero, and the Scarlet/Violet Book in the player’s possession is the only way to stop the experiment and prevent Paradox Pokémon from ruining Paldea’s ecosystem.

AI Sada or Turo warn the player that they will assume attack form automatically when the book is placed upon the Time Machine’s pedestal, as their only purpose is to continue the professor’s research. After defeating their team consisting of Paradox Pokémon in Master Balls, the Time Machine fails to stop, and Paradise Protection Protocol is initiated.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Ending

All Poké Balls that aren’t registered to the Professor’s ID are disabled, and the dominant Koraidon/Miraidon readies itself to attack the group. Since Koraidon/Miraidon was originally the Professor’s, the player is able to send it out to protect themselves. After motivation from Penny, Nemona, and Arven, Koraidon/Miraidon faces its fear of battling, Terastilizes, and defeats the dominant Pokémon.

The AI Professor recognizes that the Time Machine can not be shut down while they still exist in the present. After apologizing to Arven and letting him know the Professor would be proud of him, the AI uses the Time Machine to send itself to the past (Scarlet) or future (Violet), shutting the Time Machine down for good. The gang, now much closer, make their way home together as the credits roll.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Post-Credits

Once the credits are over, and the player is able to play again, the player, Arven, Penny, and Nemona are called into Clavell’s office to discuss the events that transpired in Area Zero. They are congratulated and given a Master Ball each but told that the contents of Area Zero are not to be discussed publically.

Nemona suggests opening a Tournament, which Geeta agrees to upon her arrival, revealing that she is also a chairwoman of the Academy. The player is tasked with rematching all of Paldea’s Gym Leaders on behalf of Geeta to free up her schedule so that she can organize the Tournament, setting up the post-game.

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are available now for Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022