All New/Returning Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Image: Nintendo

The latest Pokemon Presents showcase gave players a sneak preview of Pokemon: Scarlet & Violet‘s upcoming DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. This new expansion will include two entirely new areas and introduce several new Pokemon while re-introducing older Pokemon that didn’t make it into Paldea’s regional Pokedex when Pokemon Scarlet & Violet were first released. Here are all of the new and returning Pokemon in Pokemon: Scarlet & Violet’s The Treasure of Area Zero DLC.

All New Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet’s DLC

The trailer for Pokemon: Scarlet & Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero revealed that the expansion will follow in the footsteps of previous Pokemon DLC packs by introducing new Pokemon unavailable in the base game. All of these new Pokemon, except the various new mascot Legendaries introduced in previous trailers, are variant forms or new evolutions of older Pokemon. Here are all the new Pokemon that will debut in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

Dripplin

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Dripplin, the Candy Apple Pokemon, is a new evolution of Appllin, a Grass/Dragon-type Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Sword & Shield. With a design based on a candied apple, Dripplin fits in nicely alongside Applin’s other evolutions, the apple pie-inspired Appletun and the falling apple-themed Flapple. Like every other remember of its evolutionary line, Dripplin is a Grass/Dragon-type Pokemon.

Archaludon

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Archaludon, the Alloy Pokemon, is another new evolution of a Pokemon that debuted in Pokemon Sword & Shield, Duraludon. Like its prior evolution, Archaludon is a Steel/Dragon Pokemon based on pieces of modern architecture. While Duraludon was based on skyscrapers, Archaludon is inspired by suspension bridges like the Brooklyn or Golden Gate Bridge, with Archaludon’s signature move, Electro Shot, seeing it get on all fours like a folding bridge.

Raging Bolt

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Pokemon: Scarlet & Violet introduced a new variety of Pokemon known as Paradox Pokemon, alternate forms of existing Pokemon that hail from the ancient past or the distant future. Raging Bolt, a sauropod-inspired ancestor of the Johto Legendary Beast Trio member Raiku, will be introduced in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, serving as a companion to the Suicune-inspired Paradox Pokemon Walking Wake. Ragin Bolt’s type is currently unknown, but I could see it being an Electric/Dragon type.

Iron Crown

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The last of the new Pokemon announced for The Hidden Treasures of Area Zero (so far) is Iron Crown, a cybernetic descendent of Cobalion, the “leader” of Unova’s Legendary Swords of Justice trio. Like Walking Wake, Iron Crown is a companion to Iron Leaves, the future Paradox form of Virizion. Cobalion’s type has not been announced, but it will likely be part Steel-type; if its mechanized design is anything to go off of.

All Returning Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s DLC

On top of the new Pokemon set to be included in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, the DLC is set to include several species of Pokemon that were not originally included in Pokemon: Scarlet & Violet. Many of these Pokemon are extremely popular with Pokemon fans, so their inclusion is sure to delight competitive and casual Pokemon players who couldn’t use them during their initial playthrough of Pokemon: Scarlet & Violet.

Here are some of the returning Pokmeon in the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero

Chingling

Chimecho

Seedot

Nuzleaf

Shiftry

Feebas

Milotic

Yanma

Yanmega

Grubbin

Charjabug

Vikavolt

Vulpix

Ninetails

Milcery

Alcremie

Blitzle

Zebstrika

Cottonee

Whimsicott

Beldum

Metang

Metagross

Seal

Dewgong

Espurr

Meowstic

These Pokemon are not the only returning Pokemon that will be incorporated into the Paldean Pokedex once the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero launches. The official Pokemon website has confirmed that over two-hundred-and-thirty Pokemon from previous games will be added to Pokemon: Scarlet and Violet with the release of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

- This article was updated on August 8th, 2023