Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mew & Mewtwo Tera Raid Scheduled for September, Code Available Now

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players frequently return whenever there is any new TERA Raid on the horizon and that horizon has come a whole lot closer with the Mewtwo Tera Raid reveal. Fans will no doubt be highly excited about this upcoming battle but there is plenty to do as pre-prep already. No need to be waiting around until Mewtwo arrives!

During the Pokemon Presents stream on August 8, it was shown that the “Get Mew and Mewtwo” event would be running for players right now. You can head to the Mystery Gift section in the game and enter the code “GETY0URMEW” to receive a Mew for your own — a nice little treat, that’s to be sure. Not only that but that Mew will be especially useful for the Mewtwo Tera Raid.

The “Special” Tera Raid starts on September 1 at 7pm CT through until September 17. If you go up against Mewtwo with Mew in your party, it was stated that you can be “Ready for something special”: so be sure to bring along that free Mew you got from the code with you. Some extra key wave dates relating to this event are that Wave 1 begins on August 9 then Wave 2 kicks off on August 18 until September 1.

There were already rumors swirling in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet community about a Mewtwo Tera Raid for a while. Redditors like the aptly named “The_mewtwonite” had taken to the forums to chat about the datamining that took place, suggesting these raids were on the way. This reveal confirms a lot of what was uncovered so players can rest assured they will get their fix of Mewtwo battling during September.

There isn’t too long to wait now until September to take part in the Mewtwo Tera Raid and discover what the special secret is related to the raid. There isn’t currently any speculation on the matter but whatever it is, there will likely be something very good up Mewtwo’s sleeve — until next time Pokemon Trainer!

