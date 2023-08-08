Pokemon Path to the Peak YouTube Series Airs This Week

Image: The Pokemon Company

The latest Pokemon Direct kicked off with the unveiling of Pokemon: Path to the Peak, a new animated miniseries based on Pokemon: The Trading Card Game. This adorably-animated tribute to one of the most popular aspects of the Pokemon franchise is sure to delight longtime fans of Pokemon TCG, and its first episode is set to premiere on Youtube later this week. If you want to know when and where to catch the first Pokemon: Path to the Peak episode, keep reading!

Pokemon: Path to the Peak Release Date

The first episode of Pokemon: Path to Peak is set to premiere on August 11th, 2023. This release window aligns perfectly with the start of Pokemon World Champions 2023, the massive Pokemon-themed esports event that, fittingly enough, began as a venue for competitive Pokemon TCG tournaments in 2004. Pokemon fans lucky enough to be attending the invite-only event will be able to watch the premiere live at the Pacifico Yokohama convention center. The exact time of the first episode’s premiere has not been announced yet.

What is Pokemon: Path to the Peak About?

Image: The Pokemon Company

Pomemon: Path to the Peak follows Ava, a shy young girl and avid Pokemon fan struggling to find acceptance after she and her family move to a new city. Accepting an invitation to join her new school’s Pokemon: TCG club, Ava quickly discovers that she is a natural Pokemon TCG player and, with the help of her family and newfound friends, sets out to win a local Pokemon: TCG event and work her way towards becoming a Pokemon TCG world champion.

While the details of Pokemon: Path to the Peaks’ plot are still murky, the series will undoubtedly focus on Ava’s experiences as she learns the basics of Pokemon TCG while learning to overcome her social anxiety and find the self-confidence she’ll need to become a world-class Pokemon TCG master. Her journey to become the very best like no one ever was will put her at odds with a purple-haired girl with a steely stare, who will likely be Ava’s rival.

- This article was updated on August 8th, 2023