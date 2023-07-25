Why is Snorlax Green in Pokémon Sleep? Snorlax Shiny and Color Differences Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / The Pokémon Company

At the beginning of each week, Pokemon Sleep players are entrusted with a new Snorlax to nurture and nap with. If you’ve been snoozing like a Slowpoke recently, you may have noticed that your weekly Snorlax isn’t its typical color but rather green or another distinctive hue. This guide contains everything you need to know about the different colors of Snorlax in Pokémon Sleep, including Shiny Snorlax and just how rare variations are.

Is the Green Snorlax Shiny in Pokémon Sleep? Snorlax Color Variations Explained

Unfortunately, the green Snorlax found in Cyan Beach in Pokemon Sleep is not Shiny. While encountering a Pokemon with an alternate color scheme typically means you’ve found a coveted Shiny Pokémon, Snorlax in Pokémon Sleep differ in color depending on their Research Area.

As you progress in Pokémon Sleep by, well, sleeping, you will unlock new Research Areas with more Pokémon to discover. Your Snorlax companion’s color will depend on your chosen location at the beginning of the week, with each Research Area having its own uniquely colored Snorlax. The only exception to this is if your Snorlax happens to actually be Shiny.

Can Snorlax be Shiny in Pokémon Sleep?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / The Pokémon Company

There is a slight chance every week that your Snorlax will be Shiny rather than the typical color for your chosen Research Area. Shiny Snorlax in Pokemon Sleep has the same color scheme as in the main series, swapping its teal body for royal blue and playing a fancy sparkle animation to show you how special it is.

Related: All 103 Pokemon Available in Pokemon Sleep

Sadly, you can’t keep your Shiny Snorlax once the week comes to an end — and, apart from looks, Shiny Snorlax functions in precisely the same way as usual. Even so, it’s always exciting to come across a Shiny Pokémon, even one as subtle as a Shiny Snorlax.

As fantastic as I am at napping — and I absolutely am; ask my editors — I’ve personally yet to come across a Shiny Snorlax. I was able to get an adorable Shiny Psyduck, however, which I’ve nicknamed Mr Waddles. If you want your own Shiny helper, check out our guide on catching Shiny Pokémon in Pokemon Sleep. Sweet dreams!

This guide was written from our experience snoozing and playing Pokémon Sleep on Android and iOS. Sweet dreams!

- This article was updated on July 24th, 2023