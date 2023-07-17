How to Catch Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep

Image: Niantic, Inc.

Are you trying to catch Shiny Pokemon while sleeping? In Pokemon Sleep, players have the opportunity to improve their sleep cycles, all the while catching Pokemon through the app. Shinies have always been tough to come by, and this is the same for Pokemon Sleep. Read further to discover how to increase your chances of catching shinies in Pokemon Sleep.

Best Way to Catch Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep

Shiny Pokemon are easy to spot in Pokemon Sleep as they have different coloration. Like all other Pokemon games, Shiny Pokemon are random and lucky encounters. Still, there are always ways to increase your chances of catching shinies. To increase your chances of catching Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep, you must ensure you are stocked up on Pokeball Biscuits. A handful of biscuits are in the game, each providing its benefits. Check them out below!

Great Biscuit – A treat that will make a Pokemon more friendly toward you. This biscuit will grant three friendship points.

– A treat that will make a Pokemon more friendly toward you. This biscuit will grant three friendship points. Poke Biscuit – A treat that will make a Pokemon a little friendly toward you. This biscuit will grant one friendship point.

– A treat that will make a Pokemon a little friendly toward you. This biscuit will grant one friendship point. Master Biscuit – A treat that will make a Pokemon as friendly as possible toward you. This biscuit will max out friendship points.

The best way to get biscuits is through the game’s reward system. As you set up your account in Pokemon Sleep, you will set a time for when you should go to bed. Going to bed at the time you set for yourself will grant you rewards the following day! Sometimes you’ll get biscuits included in these rewards.

When a Shiny Pokemon appears, you should give them the best biscuit in your inventory, the Master Biscuit. This will improve the chances of the Shiny Pokemon sticking around and joining your party, successfully catching it! If you don’t have a Master Biscuit in your inventory, use the biscuit that is a step below it — the Great Biscuit.

- This article was updated on July 17th, 2023