How Synchronize Works in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Image: Gamefreak

If you used Synchronize and accidentally killed a shiny in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, I absolutely feel your pain. It seems that this mechanic is not quite what players expected, and you better understand them before hunting for more rare Pokémon.

What is Synchronize in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Image: Game Freak

Synchronize is a new feature that allows you to explore the world by directly controlling your Pokémon. When using Synchronize, you can guide your Pokémon to battle random wild Pokémon, gaining experience in the process. It’s not anything groundbreaking, but it’s pretty fun and it’s significantly faster than the Let’s Go mode. However, there are some downsides.

Related: How to Get Gouging Fire in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk

For instance, going out of Synchronize might cause some Pokémon to despawn if they are out of the player’s range even if they were near your Pokémon while Synchronize was active. Another issue is that you might accidentally defeat the Pokémon you want to capture, as Synchronize doesn’t function like auto-battles.

How to Get Synchronize in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Image: Game Freak

For those interested in trying out the Synchronize mechanic, it’s available in the Terrarium. You can find it in the Central Plaza on the ground floor, towards the North East doorway. There, you’ll find a scientist who will guide you through a tutorial. Once you finish it, she’ll give you the ability to use Synchronize.

Synchronize Shiny Hunting Might Accidentally Kill Wild and Shiny Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

The Synchronize mechanic in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has been a topic of heated discussion among players. While it offers a new way to explore by controlling your Pokémon, it also presents a significant risk: accidentally killing a shiny Pokémon.

If you were hoping that your Pokémon would pause in front of a shiny and give a signal instead of defeating it, I regret to inform you otherwise. When using Synchronize, your Pokémon will certainly reduce a wild shiny’s HP to zero, eliminating your chances of capturing it if you haven’t saved your game. Also, note that you also run the risk of despawning the shiny Pokémon if you desync when your Pokémon is too far from the trainer.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2023