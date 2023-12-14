How to Get Gouging Fire in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk

Image: Game Freak / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have added new Pokemon into the mix through the latest DLC, The Indigo Disk. One of the most incredible new Pokemon is Gouging Fire, a ferocious-looking beast that can deal incredibly high damage.

Like anyone playing the Indigo Disk DLC, you must be looking to get your hands on the newest fire Pokemon. This guide will cover how to get Gouging Fire in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC.

Finding Gouging Fire in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk

The first thing players must know about getting Gouging Fire in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk is that it is an exclusive Pokemon to the Scarlet version of the game. In other words, if you are a Violet owner — you are out of luck and can’t obtain Gouging Fire.

If you are a Scarlet owner, you can obtain Gouging Fire by completing Perrin’s quest added by The Indigo Disk DLC. Perrin can be found in the starting area of the game.

How to Complete Perrin’s Quest in The Indigo Disk

Perrin will ask you to register 200 Pokemon to your Blueberry Pokedex, a time-consuming task that should take even the most dedicated player quite some time. The good news is that the Gouging Fire Pokemon is well worth it, so it’s time to get to work!

Related: Where to Catch an Alolan Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk

After you have registered 200 Pokemon to your Blueberry Pokedex and talk to Perrin, she will show you a couple of photographs she has taken. The photographs show locations in Area Zero, which lead you to the locations that contain the new Pokemon added to Scarlet for the Indigo Disk DLC — including Gouging Fire and Raging Bolt. If you are a Pokemon Violet player, Perrin will show you images of Iron Crown and Iron Boulder.

If you are having trouble filling your Pokedex with the large number of 200, just make sure you visit all Pokemon Scarlet and Violet locations in Paldea, and eventually, you will get there!

That’s all you need to know about getting Gouging Fire in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Make sure you check out our other guides such as evolving Inkay in The Indigo Disk.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2023