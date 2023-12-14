Where to Catch an Alolan Pokemon in Pokémon Scarlet Violet Indigo Disk

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In Pokémon Scarlet/Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC, one of your first tasks in Blueberry Academy is to find an Alolan Pokémon and bring it to your first class. This guide details where to find an Alolan Pokemon, what to look out for, and the easiest way to catch one.

Where to Find an Alolan Pokémon in Pokémon SV Indigo Disk DLC

Some easy Alolan Pokémon to bring back to class are Alolan Grimer and Alolan Muk. These can be found loafing around grassy areas in the Coastal Biome. The best spot I found was on a grassy knoll looking over the beach area southwest of the classroom.

Alternatively, you can try to catch Alolan Exeggutor, who are hanging out north of the class and on the beach to the south. Remember, Exeggcute and Kantonian Exeggutor don’t count! That’s three Alolan Pokémon in one little area; Indigo Disk is really treating us.

Alolan Grimer has the highest catch rate, but Alolan Muk and Exeggutor can make good teammates if you’re searching for new additions. If you already have the regular version of the Pokémon registered in your PokéDex, use a Repeat Ball for the highest chance to capture one.

If you don’t have the Pokémon registered, use a Quick Ball on your first turn and an Ultra Ball on subsequent turns if unsuccessful. Once you’ve caught the Alolan Pokémon, bring it back to class to complete your objective and unlock the Blueberry Quests feature.

What is an Alolan Pokémon?

Regional variants are variants of Pokemon introduced in (and often native to) a particular region. Alolan Pokémon are regional Pokémon from, you guessed it, the Alola region. That’s where Pokémon (Ultra) Sun and (Ultra) Moon take place.

Regional Pokémon are considered the same species as their usual counterparts and share the same Pokédex entry. They typically have different typing, which is the case for Alolan Grimer, who is a Poison/Dark-type rather than pure Poison-type.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: Indigo Disk has a range of regional Pokémon to catch in Blueberry Academy’s Terrarium. No need to dust off your old cartridges or book a trip to another region. A return to Alola does sound intriguing, though.

This guide was written while playing Pokémon Scarlet: Indigo Disk on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2023