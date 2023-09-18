What Do You Get for Completing the Kitakami Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask brought back fan favorite Pokémon and introduced us to some (adorable) new faces. At the beginning of the DLC, players are given the Kitakami Pokédex and the task of registering all 200 Pokémon in Kitakami. But what can players expect as a reward for completing the Kitakami dex? Spoiler alert: not much!

Kitakmi Pokedex Completion Reward — How to Get the Glimmering Charm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The grand prize for catching and registering all 200 Kitakmi Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the Glimmering Charm. You also receive a diploma featuring gorgeous watercolor drawings reminiscent of early Pokémon art. Finally, a single Moon Ball awaits at the end of the Pokédex reward track.

The Glimmering Charm is a Key Item that increases the number of Tera Shards received from Tera Raid Battles. The Glimmering Charm is nowhere near as exciting as the Shiny Charm reward for completing the Paldea Pokédex, but it’s a decent bonus nonetheless.

The diploma is an image you can screenshot and send to friends or post on social media. While the Glimmering Charm isn’t the greatest reward ever, the nostalgic art tribute was more than enough to put a smile on my face.

How to Receive the Reward for Completing the Kitakami Pokédex

To pick up the Glimmering Charm and your diploma in Pokémon SV, we need to pay a visit to our good friend Jacq. He’s just past the bridge east of Mossui Town. If this is your first time talking to him in Kitakami, he’ll give you an egg containing one of three Sinnoh starters: Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup.

After Jacq has entrusted you with a literal baby, talk to him again to receive the Glimmering Charm and your diploma. If you haven’t done so already, don’t forget to collect the remaining prizes on the reward track in the Pokédex app itself.

All Kitakami Pokédex Rewards

Pressing the X button while viewing the Pokédex will open the reward track. Once you’ve registered 90 Pokémon in the Kitakami dex, you unlock a new prize for every 10 species you record up to 200.

Don’t worry if you didn’t know this existed. It took me, and many others, a long time to realize this mechanic existed on the original Paldea Pokédex. These are all the rewards for the Kitakami Pokédex:

Kitakami Pokémon Species Registered Reward Description 90 PP Up Increases the maximum PP of a Pokémon move by 20% of its base amount. 100 Bottle Cap (x10) Increases a Pokemon’s IV in a single stat to maximum. 110 Razor Fang Evolves Gligar into Gliscor while held and leveled up at night. 120 Love Ball Rare Poké Ball that increases the catch rate on Pokémon with the opposite gender of the user’s active Pokémon 130 Star Piece (x5) Sells for a high price at shops. 140 Prism Scale Evolves Feebas into Milotic when held and traded. 150 Comet Shard (x3) Sells for a high price at shops. 160 Friend Ball A rare Pokémon that increases the friendship level of the caught Pokémon. 170 Reaper Cloth Evolves Dusclops into Dusknoir when held and traded. 180 Heavy Ball A rare Poké Ball that increases its effectiveness based on how heavy the Pokémon is. 190 PP Max Increases the maximum PP of a Pokémon move by 160% of its base amount. 200 Moon Ball A rare Poké Ball that increases the catch rate of Pokémon that evolve via Moon Stone by 4x.

If you need help completing your Pokédex, check out our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet page for guides on how to catch new friends like Poltchageist, Sinistcha, and The Loyal Three — as well as old favorites like Snorlax and Ninetales.

This guide was written while playing Pokémon Scarlet on Nintendo Switch.

