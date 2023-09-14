How to Evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Poltchageist and Sinistcha are two tea-riffic Pokémon available in Pokémon Scarlet/Violet: The Teal Mask DLC. Both share many similarities with Sinistea and Polteageist, including their unique evolution method. This guide explains exactly how to evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha in Pokémon SV, where to find the item needed, and the differences between their Unremarkable and Masterpiece forms.

Table of Contents:

How to Evolve Poltchageist in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Poltchageist evolves into Sinistcha through the Unremarkable Teacup or Master Teacup items, depending on its form. Counterfeit Poltchageist requires the Unremarkable Teacup, while Artisan Poltchageist needs the Masterpiece Teacup to evolve.

Related: Where to Catch Poltchageist in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Place a Poltchageist into your party.

Press X and select Bag .

and select . Navigate to the Other Items section.

section. Find the Unremarkable or Master Teacup and press A .

. Choose Use this item and then select your Poltchageist.

Before we jump into the teapot locations, let’s discuss the difference between Counterfit and Artisian Poltchageist so you know precisely which teapot to find.

Related:

Poltchageist and Sinistcha Forms, Explained — Counterfeit, Artisian, Unremarkable, and Masterpiece

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Like its distant cousin, Sinistea, Poltchageist has a very slim chance of featuring a mark of authenticity on the bottom of its pot. Poltchageist with these marks are known as Artisan Form Poltchageist.

Most of the Poltchageist you encounter in the wild are Counterfeit Form Poltchageist. The only differences between the two are the teeny tiny authenticity stamp and the teacup item needed to evolve.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Artisan Form Poltchageist evolve into Masterpiece Form Sinistcha, while Counterfeit Form Poltchageist evolve into Unremarkable Form Sinistcha. Again, the only difference is the minuscule mark on its base.

How to Tell the Difference Between Counterfeit and Artisian Poltchageist

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

During a battle with Poltchageist, aim the camera underneath it by moving the right joystick. If it has a mark on its base, you’ve found an Artisan form! These are far less common than Counterfeit Poltchageist, so it may take oolong time to finally find one.

As you can see in the screenshot above, the Poltchageist I caught, Chasen, is a counterfeit. If you still need to catch your own, check out our guide on where to find Poltchageist in the wild.

If you want to check a Poltchageist you’ve already caught, make it your lead Pokémon, use the R button to send it out, and rotate your camera. If you already have one of the Teapot items, you can also decipher your Poltchageists form by its compatibility — if the Unremarkable Teacup is compatible, it’s counterfeit.

How to Get an Unremarkable Teacup in Pokemon SV

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To get an Unremarkable Teacup in Pokémon Scarlet/Violet, fly to the Paradise Barrens area in Kitakami. There’s a small cave near the flight point, close to the board you visit during the story. Interact with the Poké Ball at the end of the cave to pick up the Unremarkable Teacup.

If you need multiple Unremarkable Teacups, you can also receive them as a random reward from the Ogre Oustin‘ minigame at Kitakami Hall.

How to Get a Masterpiece Teacup in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Head to the South-West of Timeless Woods in Kitakami. Here, you’ll find a Snorlax sleeping at the entrance to a cave. Carefully walk by the Snorlax and pick up the Poké Ball in the cave to receive a Masterpiece Teacup.

If you’ve been lucky enough to catch another Artisan Poltchageist or need one to trade with a friend, Masterpiece Teacups are also random rewards from the Ogre Outsin‘ minigame.

Poltchageist and Sinistcha aren’t the only new Pokémon introduced in The Teal Mask — check out our guide on hunting down and catching Bloodmoon Ursaluna.

This guide was written while playing Pokémon Scarlet on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on September 14th, 2023