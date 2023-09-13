How to Catch Bloodmoon Ursaluna in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask

Image: Game Freak

The DLC Teal Mask for Scarlet and Violet adds a lot of content for players to enjoy, including new Pokemon and side quests. You may be searching for Bloodmoon Ursaluna everywhere but without any luck. We are here to help. This guide will cover how to catch Bloodmoon Ursaluna in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Bloodmoon Ursaluna in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask DLC

The first step in catching Bloodmoon Ursaluna in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask is talking to Perrin at the Community Center in Mossui Town. Speak to her twice, and she will provide you with a quest leading to Bloodmoon Ursaluna’s reveal. The quest will only activate if you have caught 150 Pokemon from the Kitakami Pokedex. After doing that, follow the steps below to catch Bloodmoon Ursaluna and add it to your Pokedex officially.

After catching 150 Pokemon from the Kitakami Pokedex, speak to Perrin. Defeat Perrin in a battle, where she will mention the Bloodmoon Ursaluna afterward. Head to the Timeless Woods and speak with Perrin again. Perrin will ask you to take ten pictures of Pokemon; go ahead and complete that. Speak with Perrin again, activating a cutscene. Catch Bloodmoon Ursaluna (guaranteed catch).

How to Beat Bloodmoon Ursaluna

Considering Bloodmoon Ursaluna is a guaranteed catch, you don’t have to worry about that part of the battle. But, you do have to defeat it. Since Bloodmoon Ursaluna has special moves compared to the standard version of this Pokemon, you will have to be smart in battle.

The best moves you should use during the fight are Fighting, Ice, Grass, and Water type. These moves are what Bloodmoon Ursaluna is the weakest to, giving you the highest chance at defeating it and completing the side quest for Perrin. Afterward, you will get Bloodmoon Ursaluna added to your Pokedex! Keep in mind that Bloodmoon Ursaluna has a higher Special Attack power and defense than the normal version of the Pokemon.

- This article was updated on September 13th, 2023