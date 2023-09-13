Where to Catch Poltchageist in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask has brought back a host of familiar faces, as well as brand-new Pokémon for trainers to catch and evolve. The first newcomer you’ll encounter on your journey through Kitakami is the tea-riffic Poltchageist. We’ve brewed this guide so you know exactly where to find Poltchageist in Pokemon S/V and add this total cu-tea to your collection.

Poltchageist Locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Poltchageist can be found in the Reveler’s Road and Mossfell Confluence areas of Kitakame. These are in the South-West area of the island, below and to the right of Kitakami Hall.

Related: How to Evolve Applin Into Dipplin in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re looking to fill its slot in your PokéDex quickly, the easiest way to catch a Poltchageist is by visiting the top of Mossfell Confluence. Here, you can find a guaranteed Terastallized Paltchageist. The exact location is highlighted in the screenshot above.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Since Poltchageist is so tiny, I struggled to actually try and decipher which Pokemon was behind its dazzling beam of light at first. You’ll need to break its Terastallization before catching it, but don’t worry; making it faint on the first turn is impossible. In our experience, this Poltchageist is always a Water Tera type.

What is The Best Poké Ball to Use on a Poltchageist?

On the first turn, the Quick Ball is the most effective Poké Ball to catch Poltchageist. From the second turn onward, the Ultra Ball is your best bet. Don’t forget that status effects like Paralysis and Sleep can make the catching process less tea-dious.

Best Sandwiches for Encountering Poltchageist in Pokémon SV

Whether you’re looking to shiny hunt or catch an elusive Masterpiece Form Poltchageist, the following Ghost/Grass Encounter Power: Level 2 sandwiches will significantly boost the encounter rate for wild Potchageist:

Salty Jambon-Buerre — Ham, Butter, Salty Herba Mystica

— Ham, Butter, Salty Herba Mystica Great Vegetable Sandwich — Sliced Green Pepper, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Salt, Olive Oil, Vinegar

— Sliced Green Pepper, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Salt, Olive Oil, Vinegar Ultra Vegetable Sandwich — Sliced Green Pepper, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Watercress, Red Onion, Salt, Olive Oil, Vinegar

— Sliced Green Pepper, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Watercress, Red Onion, Salt, Olive Oil, Vinegar Great Hefty Sandwich — Potato Tortilla, Fried Fillet, Potato Salad, Prosciutto, Herbed Sausage, Salt, Peanut Butter

— Potato Tortilla, Fried Fillet, Potato Salad, Prosciutto, Herbed Sausage, Salt, Peanut Butter Ultra Hefty Sandwich — Potato Tortilla, Fried Fillet, Potato Salad, Prosciutto, Herbed Sausage, Hamburger, Salt, Peanut Butter

— Potato Tortilla, Fried Fillet, Potato Salad, Prosciutto, Herbed Sausage, Hamburger, Salt, Peanut Butter Legendary Bitter Sandwich — Lettuce, Bacon, Bitter Herb Mystica, Pepper

— Lettuce, Bacon, Bitter Herb Mystica, Pepper Legendary Salty Sandwich — Lettuce, Bacon, Salty Herba Mystica, Pepper

— Lettuce, Bacon, Salty Herba Mystica, Pepper Legendary Sweet Sandwich — Lettuce Bacon, Sour Herba Mystica, Pepper

— Lettuce Bacon, Sour Herba Mystica, Pepper Legendary Sweet Sandwich — Lettuce Bacon, Spicy Herba Mystica, Pepper

— Lettuce Bacon, Spicy Herba Mystica, Pepper Great Klawf Claw Sandwich — Klawf Stick, Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Wasabi, Olive Oil

— Klawf Stick, Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Wasabi, Olive Oil Ultra Klawf Claw Sandwich — Klawf Stick, Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Bell Pepper, Salt, Wasabi, Olive Oil

— Klawf Stick, Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Bell Pepper, Salt, Wasabi, Olive Oil Master Tofu Sandwich — Tofu x2, Rice, Lettuce, Watercress, Avocado, Salt, Wasabi, Horseradish, Salty Herba Mystica

— Tofu x2, Rice, Lettuce, Watercress, Avocado, Salt, Wasabi, Horseradish, Salty Herba Mystica Ultra Curry-and-Noodle Sandwich — Red Bell pepper, Bacon, Noodles, Yellow Bell Pepper, Japaleno, Egg, Salt, Curry Powder, Olive Oil

If you don’t have the right ingredients, check out our recipe list for weaker Ghost and Grass Encounter Power sandwiches.

Can you Catch Poltchageist Without Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Poltchageist currently only spawns in The Land of Kitikami, which can only be accessed by players that own The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC for Pokémon Scarlet or Violet.

However, the tea-riffic news is that players without the DLC can still get their hands on Poltchageist and other DLC-exclusive Pokémon. Trainers that own Pokémon SV’s DLC can trade spare Poltchageist with friends, as long as both players are updated to the latest version of the game.

If Poltchageist ever arrives in Pokémon GO, trainers will also be able to transfer one into Pokemon Home, and then into Scarlet/Violet. However, that might take oolong time, so make sure to breed or catch some extras to trade with your buddies!

This guide was written while playing Pokémon Scarlet on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on September 13th, 2023