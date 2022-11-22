Since its release, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has welcomed players to Paldea, a vast region inhabited by a wide variety of Pokemon. From grass, fire, and water types, you’ll see a bunch of them roaming around this lush region. On rare occasions, if you are lucky, you may also encounter a Tera Pokemon in the wild. Before you hit that lock button, there are some essential things you need to know when facing a wild Tera Pokemon. Make sure you know how to catch a wild Tera Pokemon properly to avoid any mistakes!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Catch a Wild Tera Pokemon

To catch a wild Tera Pokemon, you need to break their Tera form by knocking their HP down to a certain point. When doing this, make sure you leave a little HP left to prevent the Pokemon from fainting. Once they have been reverted to their original form, you can catch them like a regular Pokemon by pressing X to throw a Pokeball.

Tera Pokemons in the wild are easily identified by their sparkling gold aura and maintain their crystalized-like appearance during battle. Since wild Tera Pokemons are rare, it may be tempting to catch them as soon as you spot one. One thing to keep in mind is that you should only engage them if you think you are ready. This is because the wild Tera Pokemon will disappear if you decide to run away when you find out it has a higher level than you. The same thing will also happen if you defeat or catch the Pokemon. Thankfully, when this happens, it doesn’t mean they are gone forever.

Wild Tera Pokemons respawn with each new day, meaning you can simply return to the same place another time. Make sure you utilize special items and buffs to help your Pokemons become more powerful during the battle. After all, it wouldn’t hurt to increase your chances of securing the wild Tera Pokemon. That’s about how to catch a wild Tera Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Good luck!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022