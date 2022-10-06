How to Make Sandwiches in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Bonding with your Pokémon is essential for every trainer, and luckily Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are continuing the trend of creating fun settings to do so. After players become familiar with cooking for their Pokémon as early as Poffins in Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum, it’s been an excellent way for players to use the items they collect along the journey and follow the success yet slight confusion of cooking curry in Sword and Shield; trainers can now stack some sandwiches in Scarlet and Violet.

Everything We Know About Sandwiches in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Making sandwiches in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet almost echoes the process of making Curry in Sword and Shield, but rather than setting up camp, you set up a picnic for yourself and your Poké Pals. While having a picnic, you’ll be able to interact with your Pokémon by washing them and playing with them to increase your bond, you may also stumble across some Pokémon eggs, but most importantly, you can put your sandwich artistry to the test. Throughout your journey in Paldea, you’ll be able to collect and purchase fillings and ingredients, similar to interacting with trainers in the Wild Area for curry ingredients, before coming together at the picnic bench to create the ultimate snack.

Although it’s currently unclear what exactly sandwiches will do in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, it’s assumed that they will provide a reasonably passive buff to either your Pokémon or your trainer by increasing the likelihood of encountering a particular type in the wild or even increasing the chance of catching a wild Pokémon. So to contrast the curry mechanic in Sword & Shield, at least this sandwich crafting minigame will serve a purpose.

Additionally, even though it wasn’t covered in much detail, the consumption of these carby treats will benefit any trainer looking to go into Raid Battles. There is little information about how it will help the player or their Pokémon, but the trailer heavily implied there would be some buff. However, that may be a mechanic to discover as soon as we can get our hands on the full release and sit down for some sandwiches with friends.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will release on Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.