How to Evolve Applin Into Dipplin in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s first DLC, The Teal Mask, does quite a bit for fan-favorite creatures from the franchise. One such Pokémon, Applin, has received a brand-new evolution. Starting with this expansion, the Apple Core Pokémon can become Dipplin, an especially unique ally with stat-lowering abilities. But how exactly can players evolve Applin into Dipplin in The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

How Can Players Evolve Applin into Dipplin in The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Much like Applin’s other forms, evolving it into Dipplin requires usage of a special item. This item is the Syrupy Apple, found only in Kitakami, the area introduced in the Teal Mask DLC. Trying to find this evolution item is no easy feat, as while there are plenty of Sweet Apples and Tart Apples to be found around the area, Syrupy Apples are much more rare. They can only be found at the southeastern portion of the map, at an orchard in the Mossfell Confluence.

Attempts to reach this area will likely end in failure if you’ve put off completion of the Path of Legends quest. The orchard is blocked off by a river and a cliff, and while you could probably make your way there with some skillful movements, you’ll have a much easier time if you just use Koraidon’s or Miraidon’s full abilities. Once there, you’ll find a stand that sells Syrupy Apples for just 500 Pokédollars. Purchase one and use it on an Applin to trigger the evolution!

If you’re having trouble finding any Applins to use the Syrupy Apple on, you can find a tree-filled area loaded with them just west of Mossui Town. Keep in mind that you can only get Dipplin through evolution, as well. Its habitat is listed as unknown in the Pokédex, meaning any thoughts of getting a wild one are simply fruitless…unless, of course, you make use of Tera Raids.

- This article was updated on September 12th, 2023