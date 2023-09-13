How to Ride Koraidon or Miraidon in The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Image: The Pokémon Company

A new area known as Kitakami awaits in the DLC for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. As with the base game’s overworld, Kitakami allows players to explore a wide, open space filled with Pokémon. However, when those starting the DLC first arrive to this location, they might notice something odd. At first, it might seem like it’s impossible to ride Koraidon or Miraidon during the Teal Mask DLC of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

How Can Players Ride Koraidon and Miraidon During The Teal Mask DLC in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet?

Luckily, players don’t have to wait long to ride their partner wherever they’d like. Upon first visiting Kitakami, riding your game-specific legendary will not be possible, as the game wants you to walk to the nearby Mossui Town Community Center before doing anything else. The moment you complete your first trainer battle, though, Koraidon and Miraidon will be re-enabled. You’ll be able to ride them after clearing the battle and exiting the resulting cutscene.

There will still be a few more story beats to clear before you can explore Kitakami in full. Since you can access the DLC fairly early on in your adventure, you might even want to consider waiting to start it before you’ve upgraded your partner’s exploration abilities a bit more. This will allow you to find hidden TMs and other useful items much more quickly, on top of completing the DLC’s story much faster.

Koraidon and Miraidon will have very few restrictions after you’ve cleared these beginning battles, so don’t be afraid to make use of their abilities. In fact, one of the first tasks you’ll be given in The Teal Mask is to explore. Make the most of your legendary ally and discover all of the secrets you can find in Kitakami!

- This article was updated on September 12th, 2023