How to Make your Ride Pokémon Faster in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Early into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players will be given a rideable Legendary Pokémon with a love of sandwiches, aptly named a Ride Pokémon. Scarlet players will receive Koraidon, while Violet players will Miraidon. Riding on either of these beasts is speedier than walking or running, but there’s an easy way to make your ride Pokémon much faster on land.

How to make Koraidon or Miraidon Faster in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To make your Ride Pokémon — Koraidon or Miraidon — faster, it will need to learn how to Dash. Koraidon/Miraidon is given the ability to Dash after you beat Klawf, The Stony Cliff Titan. While it has no visible level, Klawf, the Stony Cliff Titan should be the first Titan Pokémon you face on the Path of Titans, and is easy to beat. It can be found directly East of Mesagoza in the South Province once the Treasure Hunt begins, and you are given free rein of Paldea. It will be marked on your map as The Stony Cliff Titan, so set your destination and follow the waypoint. After fully beating Klawf, you will be greeted by a scene in which your Legendary Pokémon devours the sandwich Arven prepared for you, giving it the power to Dash.

Once Dash has been learned, it can be used at any time by mounting Koraidon or Miraidon and holding down the left stick. For as long as it’s held down, your sandwich-loving lizard will run at its maximum speed. While Dashing is the fastest possible method of traveling on land, defeating other Titan Pokémon on the Path of Titans will grant your Ride Pokémon new ways to traverse the region, which will also open up new areas for you to explore. The Open Sky Titan will unlock the ability to glide across bodies of water, the Lurking Steel Titan will allow you to jump higher, the Quaking Earth Titan unlocks flying, and the False Dragon Titan permits you to climb surfaces.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022