Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Titan Pokemon, Explained

With the release of a new Pokemon game, some sort of mutated Pokemon species is expected to follow suit, especially after we have seen everything from Mega Evolutions to Z-Power. In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, one storyline allows trainers to spend a little more time researching the newest addition to the larger-than-life Pokemon to help understand what it is about the Paldean environment that has them so riled up, and unlike previous Pokemon games, this generation adopts a more dominating appearance. So read on to discover everything we know about Titan Pokemon.

What are Titan Pokemon In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Titan Pokemon appear to take the spot of Alpha Pokemon within Scarlet and Violet, yet offer some new features we haven’t yet experienced before. Firstly, trainers will instantly engage in combat with them when approached. Instead of relying on the new ‘Let’s Go’ command which will send your Pokemon into battle, you will need to actively participate in a more traditional Pokemon battle with these special Pokemon. These encounters don’t feel like a regular Pokemon battle, but more of a boss battle, with the Titan having a predominant health bar at the top of the screen.

In a way, Titan Pokemon appear to be guardians of specific biomes. For example, Klawf appears to guard the Stony Cliffs and is pretty quick to stop the trainers in their tracks as they step foot onto it. Of course, since they are so aggressive, it’s unclear whether or not the trainer will receive an opportunity to catch a Titan; however, since they are needed for research, your first encounter will probably not be your last. As you delve further into the research storyline of the game, you’ll learn more about the species and why they seem to be infecting Paldea.

The only Titan Pokemon we have seen so far is Klawf, who is new to Generation 9. While it’s not to be assumed, there’s a potential that Scarlet and Violet may introduce an array of new Pokemon to take the place of Titan Pokemon, even if they appear as regional variants. In Legends of Arceus, Noble Pokemon showcased a variety of new, old, and regional variant Pokemon, so there is a high chance that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will primarily display their entirely new generation through this new form.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will release on Nintendo Switch on November 18.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2022