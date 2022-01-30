Pokemon Legends Arceus – How to Beat Noble Pokemon, Can You Catch Them?

All you need to know about Noble Pokemon and how to acquire one.

January 29th, 2022 by Elliott Gatica

Pokemon-Legends-Arceus-Noble-Kleavor

Pokemon Legends Arceus adds three new types of Pokemon that players can’t wait to join their teams. One of them, which is heavily tied to the progression and main story of the game is the Noble variant of Pokemon. Slight spoilers ahead, but some of these will be named and mechanics will be revealed. Here is how you can beat Noble Pokemon and whether or not you can catch them in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Noble Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

What are Noble Pokemon?

Noble Pokemon are special variants of a typical Pokemon that have been revered by the people of the Hisui region as being connected to “Sinnoh” in Legends: Arceus. The many Wardens of the region are given the opportunity to protect these Nobles as well as maintain the area in which they reside. They also feed these Pokemon with their favorite foods (spoiler warning ahead).

How do I beat Noble Pokemon?

Noble Pokemon are the boss battles in Legends Arceus. You’ll see different Pokemon types turn yellow/gold and will be referred to as Frenzied. These Frenzied Noble Pokemon have become this way due to the space-time disruption going on (the place where you also conveniently came out from).

Pokemon-Legends-Arceus-Noble-Lilligant

You won’t simply come up to a Frenzied Noble like you would with any other normal or Alpha Pokemon in the wild. Instead, you’ll be introduced to them via cutscenes and be given their favorite foods laced with material to snap them out of their Frenzied state.

The gameplay loop goes in the following: the Pokemon is hostile towards you. You’ll have to dodge the incoming attacks while constantly throwing packets of their favorite food towards them until they eventually tire out. Once tired out, you have to then initiate a Pokemon battle and bring their HP in the battle to 0.

Once that happens, you rinse and repeat until the Noble Pokemon’s Frenzy bar is completely emptied.

Can I catch Noble Pokemon?

Unfortunately, you cannot catch these Noble Pokemon. However, you can catch the normal or Alpha variant of that Pokemon. For example, Kleavor is definitely a fan-favorite newcomer Pokemon. People will definitely want that; luckily there is a herd of Scyther that spawns in the area behind where you initially fought it. Then you just need to find the right evolution item, the Black Augurite, to evolve a Scyther into Kleavor.

The same is applicable to the other Pokemon, so keep a lookout for nearby areas where these would spawn.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out now currently for the Nintendo Switch.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Pokemon Legends Arceus Water Stone Pokemon Legends Arceus – Where to Get Water Stone
Trainers exploring the Hisui Region are eager to fill out their Pokedex, but will need to fulfill certain conditions to...
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon Legends Arceus Status Pokemon Legends Arceus: What Status Effects Have Changed?
For Better or for Worse?
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon Legends Arceus: How to Evolve Kadabra into Alakazam
Attack of the Fanboy
Official Pokemon Legends Arceus cover image. Pokémon Legends Arceus Potions – How to Craft and Unlock Recipes
Find out how to make your own potions and Poké Balls!
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Minecraft Seeds January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (January 2022) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (January 2022)
Attack of the Fanboy