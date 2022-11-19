How to Evolve Applin into Appletun and Flapple in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Within Pokemon Sword and Shield, the sweet little apple core Pokemon, Applin, had two evolutions depending on which game you were playing. So, for Sword players, you’d get a glimpse of the apple dragon Pokemon, Flapple, but for Shield players, you would receive the sweet pie Pokemon, Appletun. So, many trainers were under the impression that this edible Pokemon would work in the same way in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but for trainers desperate to get a slice of both Pokemon, things work a little differently. However, despite the evolutions not being game-exclusive, this doesn’t make them any easier to unlock. So read on to find out how you can get ahold of Flapple and Appletun in Paldea.

How to Get Appletun and Flapple in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Once you have an Applin ready to evolve, the process is almost identical to Pokemon Sword and Shield, without the limitations of game-exclusive Pokemon. To evolve your Applin into Appletun, you must purchase a Sweet Apple from Delibird Presents for the Pokemon to hold. However, if you prefer Flapple, you must buy a Tart Apple. Both items cost 2’200 Pokédollars, which is a pretty insignificant price to pay for a lifelong companion and can be purchased from any Delibird Presents across the region.

However, these items will not be available straight away. If you are new to the title, the stock will appear incredibly limited, with only a few items available for purchase. But as you progress through the story and become more familiar with the region, more items will become readily available for you to buy. So it’s worth defeating a few gyms, a few titan Pokemon, or even a few Team Star bosses before you head back to the shop to see if the stock has changed.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 19th, 2022