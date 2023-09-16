How to Reset and Boost EVs With Mochi in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, The Pokémon Company

Effort Values can significantly impact your Pokémon’s performance in competitive battles. While EV training has become more accessible in recent years, it’s now easier than ever with the introduction of mochi in Pokémon Scarlet/Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC. This guide covers everything you need to know about mochi, including how to boost and reset EVs easily.

How to Get Mochi in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To earn mochi in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you need to participate in the Ogre Outsin’ outside Kitakami Hall. At the end of the minigame, you’ll earn a random assortment of mochi, depending on the difficulty and how well you performed. You can even earn a shiny Munchlax if you’re brave enough to complete its Hard difficulty.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Ogre Outsin’ is unlocked naturally as you progress through The Teal Mask, becoming available during the Kitakami Festival. There is no way to obtain mochi for players that don’t own the DLC — unless a DLC player trades a Pokémon holding it. If you’re a good friend, you can also EV train your buddy’s Pokémon and trade it back to them.

How to Use Mochi to Train and Reset EVs

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

EVs (Effort Values) are hidden values that affect your Pokémon’s stats. You’ll typically raise your Pokémon’s EVs through regular battles, with each defeated Pokémon granting an EV point in their best stat.

Every 4 EVs in a stat will permanently boost that stat by 1, up to a maximum of 255 EVs in a single stat. Pokémon can gain a total of 510 EVs across the board, so trainers generally focus on maxing out two stats.

Feeding mochi to a Pokémon increases its respective EV by 10 points, meaning you need 25 mochi to max out a Pokémon’s EVs in a single stat. We’ve listed each mochi below and the stat they affect below.

All Mochi in Pokémon Scarlet/Violet

Health Mochi — HP

Muscle Mochi — Attack

Resist Mochi — Defense

Genius Mochi — Special Attack

Clever Mochi — Special Defense

Swift Mochi — Speed

Fresh-Start Mochi — Resets all EVs

To use mochi, open your bag, navigate to the mochi you wish to use in the Other Items section, and then select Use this item. You’ll need the Pokémon you want to train in your party.

How to Reset EVs in Pokémon SV

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Fresh-Start Mochi (white) will completely reset a Pokémon’s EVs to zero. This is perfect for Pokémon you’ve already battled with and have a wild assortment of EVs in various stats. Unlike the old method of herbs, this also doesn’t affect friendship!

Wondering what to use your mochi on? Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti are excellent choices to crush the trainers around Kitakami. For competitive players, Sinistcha looks incredibly promising thanks to its signature Matcha Gotcha ability.

This guide was written while playing Pokémon Scarlet on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on September 16th, 2023