How to Catch Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask

Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti make up The Loyal Three, a gang of Legendary Pokémon once revered by the citizens of Kitakami. After you expose their antics and send them running in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask, you can finally catch and add them to your party. This guide contains the locations for Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti, their weaknesses, and the best Poké Balls to use. Just keep them away from Ogerpon, yeah?

How to Find The Loyal Three (Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti) in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti can be caught in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet once players have completed The Teal Mask DLC.

The Loyal Three spawn in the same locations you initially battled them in during the story. Thankfully, they’re a little less titanic this time around.

Remember to save in front of the Pokémon you’re trying to catch in case you’re defeated or accidentally knock the poor thing out. Don’t worry if you do, as Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti eventually respawn if you don’t catch them the first time.

Best Poke Ball to Use on Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti

Quick Ball — Turn 1

— Turn 1 Ultra Ball — Turn 2–10.

— Turn 2–10. Timer Ball — Turn 11 onward.

Chuck a Quick Ball in the face of Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti the first time you encounter them. If that doesn’t work, the best Poke Ball to use is an Ultra Ball. From the 11th turn onward, the Timer Ball has the best catch rate.

If the Pokémon you’re catching is somehow fully registered in your PokéDex, then the Repeat Ball is by far the best. As legendary Pokémon, Fezandipiti, Munkidori, and Okidogi have significantly low catch rates. It’ll take a while to catch all three, so have patience—a lot of it.

As always, lowering a Pokémon’s health and inflicting status conditions like Sleep and Paralysis increase your catch rate. False Swipe is a fantastic move, as it will never cause a Pokémon to faint. For all tricky Pokémon in SV, I depend on my trusty Gallade with Hypnosis and False Swipe.

How to Find and Catch Okidogi in Pokemon S/V

Okidogi is tucked away in the northwest corner of Kitkami, close to the Paradise Barrens flight point. Like every member of the Loyal Three, watch out for its affinity to poison the living daylights out of you.

Okidogi is Poison and Fighting-type, meaning Psychic-type moves are 4x effective, and Ground and Flying moves are 2x effective. Grass, Fighting, Poison, Rock, and Dark-type moves aren’t very effective, and Okidogi has 1/4 resistance to Bug moves.

How to Find and Catch Munkidori in Pokémon S/V

Munkidori is located in the southwest corner of Kitakami, chilling next to the pond in Wistful Fields. I was lucky enough to catch this cheeky monkey with a single throw of a Quick Ball.

Munkidori is a Poison and Fighting-type Pokémon, making it weak to Ground, Ghost, and Dark-type moves. It’s resistant to Poison, Grass, Fairy, and especially Fighting-type moves.

How to Find and Catch Fezandipiti in Pokemon S/V

Fezandipiti is the trickiest to find of the three. Head to the location marked above to find a large cave entrance. Jump down to the bottom, and thank Arceus that there’s no fall damage in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Follow the cave to the other side to find Fezandipiti hovering over the ledge. This one took me so many turns to catch that it ran out of PP and started to use Struggle — hopefully, you have better luck than me.

Fezandipiti is Poison and Fairy-type, meaning Psychic, Ground, and Steel-type moves are super effective. Fairy, Dark, and Grass-type moves aren’t very effective, while Fighting and Bug are even less so.

Are Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti Shiny Locked in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Unfortunately, Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti are all shiny locked in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, along with Ogerpon and Bloodmoon Ursaluna. This means there’s currently no legitimate way to obtain a shiny variant of The Loyal Three, though their shiny models do exist in the game files.

The Loyal Three aren’t the only Pokémon making their debut in The Teal Mask DLC; check out our guide on evolving Poltchageist into Sinistcha.

This guide was written while playing Pokémon Scarlet on Nintendo Switch.

