Where to Catch Snorlax and Munchlax in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask

Are you on the hunt for Munchlax and Snorlax in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? These cuddly fan favorites are back with The Teal Mask DLC, and this guide details precisely where to find them and the best way to catch them. We’ve also included information on how to grab a guaranteed shiny Munchlax that many players aren’t aware of.

Where to Catch Munchlax in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Munchlax spawn in the Kitakami Wilds and Wistful Fields of Kitakami. Players who haven’t purchased The Teal Mask can still get Munchlax, but only through Pokémon Home or by trading with another player.

Munchlax is a rare spawn, so we recommend munching on an Encounter Power: Normal sandwich to boost their spawn rate. We have a guide on every sandwich recipe in Pokémon SV, or you can choose from a few examples below:

Ultra Curry-and-Rice-Style Sandwich (Level 2) — Tomato, Rice, Jalapeno, Curry Powder, Mayonnaise

Great Tofu Sandwich (Level 2) — Tofu x2, Lettuce, Rice, Avocado, Wasabi, Horseradish, Salt

Ham Sandwich (Level 1) — Ham, Pickle, Mayonnaise, Mustard

Great Decadent Sandwich (Level 1) — Smoked Fillet, Watercress, Klawf Stick, Basil, Tofu, Vinegar, Olive Oil, Salt

How to Get Shiny Munchlax in Pokemon SV Teal Mask

Players looking for a challenge can win a guaranteed shiny Munchlax by completing Level 10 of Ogre Outstin‘ on Hard difficulty. This is extremely challenging and will likely require a friend or two to complete.

Where to Catch Snorlax in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In the southwest of Timeless Woods (marked above) in Kitakami, players can always find a Snorlax dozing before a cave entrance. Don’t worry if you accidentally knock it out, as this sleepy guy will eventually respawn in the same place. This cave also obtains an item used to evolve Poltchageist, so head inside afterward.

As always, use a Quick Ball on the first turn and cross your fingers. From the second turn onward, an Ultra Ball is your best choice — unless Snorlax is already registered in your PokéDex, in which case a Repeat Ball has a higher chance of catching our weary friend.

How to Evolve Munchlax into Snorlax

If you have a Munchlax you’re particularly fond of, such as the special shiny Munchlax mentioned earlier, you can evolve Munchlax to Snorlax when it reaches a high enough friendship.

Activities that increase Munchlax’s friendship include:

Catching it in a Luxury ball.

Levelling up.

Feeding it Grepa, Hondew, Kelpsy, Pomeg, Qualot, or Tamato Berries.

Battling against notable trainers (Gym Leaders, Champions, etc.).

Walking with it.

Eating sandwiches, playing, and washing through Picnics.

Feeding it Vitamins.

The easiest way to increase Munchlax’s friendship level is by having it hold a Soothe Bell, which you can purchase at any Delibird Presents store. Ride around, battle a few easy Pokémon, and make a handful of sandwiches, and your Munchlax should love you in no time.

Once Munchlax is at 220 friendship or above, it evolves into Snorlax the next time it levels up. You can’t check a Pokémon’s exact friendship level, but the Friendship Checker in Cascarrafa can give you an idea. I personally prefer to guess or have my Pokémon naturally level up as I complete other tasks.

While the return of classic Pokémon like Snorlax is exciting, don’t forget to catch Poltchageist, a brand-new Pokémon species that is simply tea-rrific.

This guide was written while playing Pokémon Scarlet on Nintendo Switch.

