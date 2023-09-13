How to Catch Vulpix and Ninetales in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet expansion has brought back many familiar faces. One such iconic creature, Vulpix, returns in the Teal Mask DLC alongside its evolution Ninetails. Those who stuck with it for a long time will likely want to know where they can find it in the land of Kitakami. Luckily, finding Vulpix in the Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is a fairly simple task.

Vulpix Locations in The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Vulpix can be found all throughout Kitakami, though it’s easiest to find starting from when players head east of Mossui Town. There is at least one Vulpix in that area under a fixed Terastallization spawn, making searching for one as simple as looking for its glow. Just be aware that its type likely won’t stay as Fire when you fight it, so don’t simply go in with a Water-type expecting an easy victory. Lower its HP to red and you’ll have no trouble catching it!

Ninetails, on the other hand, can’t be so easily found. Unless you’re willing to dive into Tera Raids, you’ll simply have to evolve Vulpix to get one. To do this, you’ll need to get your hands on a Fire Stone, which is a fairly rare evolution item. It doesn’t matter where you get it so long as you have one, so if you’re having trouble searching in Kitakami, consider returning to the base game and looking for a Fire Stone there instead.

If you’re still having trouble even after all this, you can always transfer Pokémon from the HOME app. This is also an easy way to get your hands on an Alolan Vulpix or Alolan Nintetails, since those are not nearly as easy to find. Of course, this only applies if you’ve caught a Vulpix in previous games. If Scarlet and Violet are you first Pokémon titles, all that you can really do is search as best as you can.

- This article was updated on September 12th, 2023