How to Evolve Inkay in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC

Image: Game Freak / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s new DLC, The Indigo Disk, brings new Pokemon into the mix, meaning new evolutions. Inkay is a fan favorite from the start, and we have a step-by-step guide on evolving it into Malamar.

Evolving Inkay in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk

Players can evolve Inkay into Malamar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk by reaching level 30 and leveling up during a battle. During battle (and this is going to seem strange), you need to undock your Nintendo Switch into handheld mode and hold it upside down.

Once you do this, assuming you are on level 30 and have leveled up amid battle, Inkay will evolve into Malamar. It’s also important to note that you must not have any external controllers turned off, or else you will have to try this again. If the evolution doesn’t work, double-check all your controllers to ensure they are off.

Unlike other Pokemon in the game, using EXP Candy or Rare Candy on your Inkay to level up won’t work. It’s very important that you save all your essential candies for other Pokemon in your Pokedex, as using them will not help Inkay evolve into Malamar.

As you can see, evolving Inkay into Malamar is one of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s most unique evolution processes. I did some digging on the matter, and it turns out that the Inkay in the Pokemon games on the 3DS required the same method. In other words, this is Game Freak’s little way of nodding to the long-time fans of the series and a little easter egg for fans to enjoy.

That’s all there is to know about evolving Inkay into Malamar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC. Make sure that when you are flipping your Nintendo Switch, you do it carefully so you don’t risk the chance of accidentally dropping it. I don’t think Game Freak would buy you another!

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2023