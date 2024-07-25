The Best Remembrance Bosses From Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Ranked

While Elden Ring‘s base game is a masterpiece on its on, the recently released Shadow of the Erdtree DLC has introduced fans of the series to a brand-new environment with new locations, NPCs, weapons, and perhaps most importantly – new bosses.

Building off the lore from the base game and introducing a variety of challenging new mechanics for players to navigate, memorize, and strategize around, the boss roster in Shadow of the Erdtree is nothing to scoff at; but of these new additions, which of these new adversaries stands out for being the best?

Honorable Mention

Unfortunately, Bayle the Dread is not a remembrance boss in Shadow of the Erdtree, but he’s become such a cultural icon thanks to Igon’s iconic quote: “CURSE YOU, BAYLE!” in addition to the boss fight just all around encompassing the feeling of fighting an ancient, mighty dragon that it’s hard not to give him a shoutout. Not to mention, Bayle has one of the best themes in the entire DLC and excellently written lore than makes felling him all the more satisfying.

10. Scadutree Avatar

Despite the fact that the Scadutree Avatar has a very well-designed arena a perfectly orchestrated battle theme, the creature is lacking in the lore department, with what is known about it being mostly left up to presumption.

With three separate phases, the Scaduetree Avatar’s moveset and mechanics can feel clunky, as many of its abilities fail to truly flow with the beast or capture what makes its design so interesting. While being an interesting challenge to go up against, it’s by far the DLC’s weakest Remembrance fight.

9. Putrescent Knight

Located in the Fissure Depths, the Putrescent Knight is a hulking mass of rotting flesh dedicated to serving St. Trina. While lacking in the lore department, the Putrescent Knight has an amazing accompanying track when fighting him, and his mechanics can be really fun to learn and strategize around.

Unfortunately, though, the hulking undead knight is overshadowed by the DLC’s other boss battles with fleshed out lore. While fun, the Putrescent Knight lacks the substance to make him a truly memorable foe.

8. Commander Gaius

A friend to Messmer who was once noted as a legendary military strategist and warrior, Commander Gaius was once a rival to Radahn, and similarly to his friend, is a rather tragic figure in the lore; cursed from his heritage as an Albinauric to someday lose the use of his legs who accompanied Messmer when he left for the Land of Shadow on Marika’s orders.

Gaius’ fight is no joke – it’s easily considered one of the most difficult and frustrating in Shadow of the Erdtree due to his relentless combos. However, despite how frustrating it can be to go against him and his hulking boar companion, his arena looks incredible, and perfectly fits Gaius’ story – even if weaving around the abandoned weaponry can add to potential frustrations when trying to evade his attacks. Plus, the flashy flavor in his abilities make him a memorable foe to take down.

7. Divine Beast Dancing Lion

Easily possessing one of the best designs and battle themes in the DLC, as well as an incredible introductory cutscene, the Divine Beast Dancing Lion fight is unforgiving mechanically, and at times can feel a bit clunky, even on repeat attempts. Unfortunately, despite the Dancing Lion’s incredible design, the arena the boss is placed in is relatively bland.

Filled with potential due to Divine Beasts being seen as “Messengers of the Heavens” in Elden Ring‘s lore and other intricate bits of design flavor, there were unfortunately too many aspects of the Divine Dancing Beast that caused it to fall flat when compared to other bosses encountered in the DLC.

6. Romina, Saint of the Bud

A horrific amalgamation of different insects and humanoid features, Romina can pose a challenge for unprepared players while still being relatively well-balanced. The fight against her is unavoidable, and her lore is condensed compared to other encounters in the DLC.

Something particularly interesting about Romina despite her condensed origin story and lore is how seamlessly she’s integrated with her environment. Located in the Church of the Bud, Romina is an incredibly well-planned boss that clearly had a lot of care put into her design and battle mechanics.

5. Metyr Mother of Fingers

One of the more grotesque bosses appearance-wise, Metyr is a visual spectacle of a battle with lore implications that run deep into Marika’s backstory. Thanks to Ymir’s questline, players are finally able to face off against the Mother of Fingers, and it delivered.

Located in an ethereal arena in the Finger Ruins of Miyr, Metyr moves rather slowly, but is capable of creating distance to deliver devestating magic attacks against the player. While her battle is far from being the most difficult in the DLC, the visual flair she provides in addition to being arguably one of the most lore-relevant encounters in the game makes her one of the most memorable.

4. Promised Consort Radahn

The official final boss fight of the DLC, the culmination of every quest and encounter the Tarnished has accomplished on their adventure through the Land of Shadows, the battle against the Promised Consort Radahn is nothing to scoff at. In a cinematic confrontation, Miquella, after enchanting Mohg and putting Radahn’s soul into his body, uses him as a “puppet” to fight back against the Tarnished to further his plans to create an “ideal” world using his charms.

Capable of using the same Bloodflame and Gravity Magic, this fight is an uphill battle to say the least. With a flashy moveset in the first phase that morphs into an epic battle against both Radahn and Miquella in the second, the fight is excellently designed, with only a few drawbacks for how overloaded some of the pair’s abilities are.

3. Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame

Midra Lord of Frenzied Flame is an incredibly interesting and challenging boss fight in Shadow of the Erdtree. After previously attempting to become a Lord of Frenzied Flame and failing, Midra finally succeeds in ascending after coming into contact with the Tarnished. The encounter also provides more insight on the Frenzied Flame from the base game.

The fight poses a good challenge for players, with a strong mixed of ranged and melee abilities that forces players to try and fight him in close-quarters combat. All-in-all, it’s a solid fight that, despite being optional, every player should try at least a few times.

2. Rellana Twin Moon Knight

Despite being an optional boss in the DLC, Rellana is a battle that every player should experience. Heavily tied to Messmer the Impaler’s lore – even being known as “Messmer’s Sword”. Rellana was once a princess of the Carrion family and is the younger sister of Rennala, who left behind her life to remain at Messmer’s side once he was sent to the Land of Shadow.

The fight against Rellana is one of the game’s flashiest and feels incredibly rewarding. Her abilities and moveset boast incredible visuals that excellent precursor to the battle against Messmer the Impaler.

1. Messmer the Impaler

Widely considered the secondary antagonist in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, Messmer is a Demi-god and the son of Queen Marika, who was used as a weapon to wage war on any who opposed his mother before being sent to the Land of Shadow. In the lore, Messmer is a shockingly tragic figure who was used by his mother to become a detestable warlord – but he realized this truth too late.

Mechanically, the fight against Messmer is a very fair but extremely challenging fight that tests the player’s ability to memorize his fiery combos. He has two phases, each of which offer insight on his tragedy and his relationship to Marika. His arena is hauntingly gorgeous, and the music that accompanies the fight against him is absolutely perfect, making Messmer hands-down the best Remembrance boss in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

