Major D&D Beyond Decision Enrages Fans Ahead of 2024 Rules Update

2024 has been a big year for Dungeons & Dragons, but not without controversy. Celebrating the franchise’s 50th birthday, Wizards of the Coast has unveiled a massive rules update for Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition, collaborations with video games like Dead by Daylight, and three brand-new books for adventurers to build their own adventures.

Recommended Videos

That’s not to say that there haven’t been mistakes made by the company, though, and a recent decision made for the future of D&D Beyond – an online platform that allows users to purchase official materials, build characters, and explore community generated content – has enraged fans.

D&D Beyond’s Future Roadmap Feels Like a Slap In the Face To the Community

Any and every TTRPG fan knows that the biggest thing that keeps games moving is community, but another important aspect of keeping tabletop games fun is the ability to recycle and adapt material, even if it’s considered “dated”. This is something fans of Dungeons & Dragons have been doing for decades, and something Wizards of the Coast also acknowledges, with the release of Quest From the Infinite Staircase making an effort to adapt and honor iconic adventures from past editions to 5e.

However, on the eve of the brand-new Player’s Handbook, Dungeon Master Guide and Monster Manual set to drop, WotC has made a divisive choice for the D&D Beyond platform that has players bitter: the platform has announced it will be removing all spells and magic items from the 2014 version of Dungeons & Dragons‘ 5th edition. Many feel that, despite the company pushing that the 2024 core rules would be compatible with the 2014 version of the game, the removal of content that players have paid for is questionable, at best.

Fans of the game of social media have been speaking out against Wizards of the Coast, stating that the controversial decision will ultimately push people away from not just the platform, but the game as a whole.

You have got to actually be kidding me dude pic.twitter.com/aIAfDLH2zV — Andy @ Mana-festing☀️🌙 (@AHeroOfHearts) August 22, 2024

Many have also cited how in bad taste it feels for WotC to add salt to the wound by informing players that if they want to use an old version of a spell or item that they’ll need to manually create a “Homebrew” version to add it to their character sheet. To reiterate, this is content players have already paid for – there is no legitimate reason that buyers should be forced to manually recreate something they spent money on.

Wizards of the Coast have yet to respond the fan backlash at time of writing, and until they do, this catastrophic decision has definitely made celebrations surrounding Dungeons & Dragons‘ 50th birthday less cheerful.

Reviewed on

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy