Boss weapons are always some of the best weapons in FromSoftware games, and Remembrance weapons are no expectation in Elden Ring. Remembrances are obtained after defeating major bosses in Elden Ring, from Godrick the Grafted to Starscourge Radahn, and each of them can be traded in for two unique weapons or consumed for a large amount of Runes. That’s right, Elden Ring features two weapons for every Remembrance, giving players options if one weapon doesn’t line up with their particular build.

Remembrances can be duplicated at Walking Mausoleums, which can be found all throughout The Lands Between. There are only 7 of these Walking Mausoleums in the entire game, however, so you can’t duplicate every Remembrance that you come across. Not everyone is going to want to use every weapon though, so it all works out. Here are all of the Remembrance weapons and rewards in Elden Ring.

All Remembrance Weapons and Rewards in Elden Ring

Remembrance Weapons Rune Value Remembrance of the Grafted Axe of Godrick (Greataxe)

Grafted Dragon (Fist) 20,000 Remembrance of the Full Moon Queen Carian Regal Scepter (Staff)

Rennala’s Full Moon (Sorcery) 20,000 Remembrance of the Starscourge Starscourge Greatsword

Lion Greatbow 40,000 Remembrance of the Omen King Morgott’s Cursed Sword (Curved Greatsword)

Regal Omen Balm (Item) 30,000 Remembrance of the Blasphemous Rykard’s Rancor (Sorcery)

Blasphemous Blade (Greatsword) 50,000 Remembrance of the Naturalborn Ash of War: Waves of Darkness

Bastard’s Stars (Flail) 30,000 Remembrance of the Black Blade Maliketh’s Black Blade (Colossal Sword)

Black Blade (Incantation) 30,000 Remembrance of the Blood Lord Mohgwyn’s Sacred Spear (Great Spear)

Bloodboon (Incantation) 30,000 Remembrance of the Fire Giant Giant’s Red Braid (Whip)

Burn, O Flame! (Incantation) 30,000 Remembrance of the Regal Ancestor Winged Greathorn (Greataxe)

Ancestral Spirit’s Horn (Talisman) 30,000 Remembrance of Hoarah Loux Axe of Godfrey (Colossal Axe)

Ash of War: Hoarah Loux’s Earthshaker 30,000 Remembrance of the Dragonlord Dragon King’s Cragblade (Heavy Thrusting Sword)

Placidusax’s Ruin (Incantation) 30,000 Remembrance of the Lichdragon Death Lightning (Incantation)

Fortissax’s Lightning Spear (Incantation) 30,000 Remembrance of the Rot Goddess Hand of Malenia (Katana)

Scarlet Aeonia (Incantation) 50,000 Elden Remembrance Marika’s Hammer

Sacred Relic Sword (Greatsword) 50,000

How to Use Remembrances

To exchange a Remembrance for a boss weapon, travel to the Roundtable Hold and speak with Enia the Finger Reader. She’s behind a door near the Table of Lost Grace that only opens after you obtain your first Remembrance. Inside are the Two Fingers, but you can ignore those for now. Speak to her and you’ll be given the option to exchange a Remembrance for either of its associated weapons.

If you’d like to get the sum of Runes from a Remembrance instead, then you can just use it like a consumable item and the Runes will be added to your total. You can save them or use them right away, the number of rewarded Runes will not change. These are basically just amped-up versions of Golden Runes if you’re going to use them for this purpose, which is still a nice reward.

How to Duplicate Remembrances

You can obtain a copy of any Remembrance by taking it to a Walking Mausoleum, but there are only 7 of them in the game so you must choose wisely. Duplicating a Remembrance is a good idea if you want to obtain both weapons from a particular boss, but if you want to duplicate one just for the additional Runes, make sure you’re duplicating one that’s fairly valuable instead of a cheaper one like Remembrance of the Naturalborn.

Here are all 7 Walking Mausoleum locations in Elden Ring:

Weeping Peninsula: Located west past the Church of Pilgrimage

Located west past the Church of Pilgrimage Liurnia of the Lakes: Found northeast of Raya Lucaria Academy near Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel

Found northeast of Raya Lucaria Academy near Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel Liurnia of the Lakes: There are two located near the Mausoleum Compound that only duplicate Remembrances from secret bosses.

There are two located near the Mausoleum Compound that only duplicate Remembrances from secret bosses. Mountaintop of the Giants: Located outside Castle Sol in the northern area

Located outside Castle Sol in the northern area Mountaintop of Giants: Found northwest of Ordina next to Apostate Derelict Site of Grace

Found northwest of Ordina next to Apostate Derelict Site of Grace Deeproot Depths: Located near The Nameless Eternal City Site of Grace

