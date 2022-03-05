Elden Ring: Where to Get the Mimic Tear Spirit Ashes

Elden Ring offers an absolutely staggering amount of content within its world, with powerful foes to face, massive weapons to collect, and many things to discover. However, some items are head and shoulders above the rest, such as the Mimic Tear Ashes that can make you go from Zero to Hero in a matter of moments.

What are the Mimic Tear Ashes, and why are they considered one of the best Summons in the game? Find out in our guide on where the Mimic Tear Ashes in Elden Ring, and what they’ll do to help you on your journey!

Elden Ring – Mimic Tear Ashes Location

Getting one of the most powerful summons in a game all about the challenge will not be an easy feat to overcome. You’ll need to be a fair amount into the game before claiming these spoils, as you will have needed to beat Radahn, the boss of Redmane castle, and have visited Caelid, as well.

Once you have reached this point, you’ll want to head towards Fort Haight West’s Site of Grace, and drop into the crater created by the crash after the battle. You’ll want to enter Nokron The Eternal City, and you’ll need to fight another Boss, the Mimic Tear before you can claim the ashes that are named after it.

You’ll be able to visit another Site of Grace after this challenging foe, and continue following the path until you head into a Chapel, where you’ll find a fog wall that is unlocked with a Keystone, take down the enemy inside and open the chest to find the Mimic Tear Ashes waiting inside for you to claim them.

Once you have this item, you’ll just need to equip it, and you’ll be ready to create your partner to follow you through the world! Using the Mimic Tear Ashes allows you to create a spectral version of yourself, that as the name states, mimics you. You could have it wearing the same armor, brandish the same weapon and use the same items as you, so you can take down enemies even faster with yourself, or you could change it up and have them be your Magic counterpart, so you can be on the offensive, and they can chip away from a distance.

This is a great set of Ashes for a player with a large pool of health, as each casting of this does require 660 HP, rather than the regular FP that is required to cast. Utilizing this Mimic can make even the toughest of boss battles feel slightly more forgiving, as you can stand back and let the Mimic chip away at some health before you go in for the kill.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.