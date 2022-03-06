Elden Ring Falling Star Location: Where to Meet Blaidd After Fighting Radahn

After defeating Starscourge Radahn in Elden Ring, an entirely new area will open up on the map. If you’ve been working through Ranni’s questline in Elden Ring, then you likely had Blaidd accompany you during the battle with Radahn, and once you slay Radahn, Blaid will tell you to meet him “where the falling star bit the Earth.” He doesn’t give you any directions, so where are you supposed to meet Blaidd after Radahn, and where is the Falling Star in Elden Ring?

Where is the Falling Star in Elden Ring?

The place “where the Falling Star bit the Earth” in Elden Ring is just south of the Mistwood in Limgrave. If you fast travel to the Fort Haight Site of Grace, pictured on the map below, then you will see strange floating rocks floating above a massive crater in the ground to the west. This is where the fallen star landed after beating Radahn, and it leads to Nokron, Eternal City.

If you proceed down into Nokron, you will be able to continue Ranni’s storyline, but you may have some difficulty finding your canine companion once you arrive. Blaidd has always been hard to find, but this time things are a bit different.

Where is Blaidd at the Falling Star?

Even though he said he’d meet you there, Blaidd is nowhere to be found at Nokron. He won’t be joining you at all during the Nokron section of your quest, so you will have to catch up with him later on after completing Ranni’s quest. However, you can find Blaidd in another area before completing Nokron, you’ll just have to go a bit out of your way.

Where to Find Blaidd After Radahn

If you go speak to Blacksmith Iji at the Road to the Manor Site of Grace in Liurnia, he will explain that Blaidd has been sent on an urgent mission and that’s why he was unable to join you in Nokron. However, something seems off here. If you go to Blaidd’s original meeting spot in the Mistwood, you’ll find that he left a message for you that reads “There’s a traitor taken care of. Onwards to Nokron, then. Go on. I’ll catch up.”

It seems like Blaidd was heading to meet you at Nokron, so where did he end up instead? Well, if you go to the Forlorn Hound Evergaol in Limgrave, the same place where you and Blaidd fought Bloodhound Knight Darriwil at the beginning of his questline, you will find him trapped there. Approach the center of the Evergaol and you’ll see a prompt to talk to Blaidd. He’ll explain what happened with him and Iji, and then he’ll tell you he’s going to see Ranni.

At this point, Blaidd’s questline is basically on hold for the time being while you wrap things up with Ranni. After you finish Ranni’s quest, however, you can return to Ranni’s Rise one final time to regroup with Blaidd and see what he’s been up to all this time.

